Pittsfield leaders plan to use $7.5 million in free cash to make several city roadways safer for pedestrians

PITTSFIELD — The death of a Pittsfield woman last January while crossing West Street has prompted a community movement to improve pedestrian safety on some of the city's busiest roadways.

The City Council on Tuesday night approved a funding request to use $7.5 million in the city’s free cash to cover the cost of sidewalk and roadway improvements on West Street and two other heavily traveled roadways.

Shaloon Milord, 30, was struck by a vehicle and killed Jan. 30 while crossing the road near the area of Dorothy Amos Park. Her 3-year-old daughter also was injured in the crash.

Ricardo Morales, Pittsfield’s commissioner of public services and utilities, said plans for improvements are still general but his department has several proposals for how they plan to spend the newly approved funds.

The plan presented to the council calls for $500,000 to be set aside for crossing improvements to West Street between Valentine Road and College Way, $400,000 to be set aside for similar improvements to Holmes Road between Dawes and Malcolm avenues and $200,000 to be set aside for improvements to the Onota and Linden streets intersection.

City leaders plan to use $6 million to expand the city’s annual road resurfacing work from 9 miles to 13 miles, begin crack seal work on another 25 miles of road with $200,000 and continue an ongoing sidewalk repair and improvement project with the remaining $1.5 million.

The vote by the council to use $7.5 million of the $17 million in free cash certified this year is just a first step. The plans for the specific roadway changes still need to be finalized — which if the plans call for additional stop signs to be added — may require another vote from the council.

The projects also still need to be put out to bid, so work on any of these roadways is still a ways off.

For now, Morales said the working plan for the section of West Street is to narrow the two travel lanes to 10 feet, remove the shoulders and add a shared use path in their place.

The commissioner showed the council an early visual that would add bump-outs to the road around a crosswalk and a flashing light to let drivers know someone is trying to cross.

On Holmes Road, early plans call for narrowing travel lanes to 10 feet, eliminating the shoulder and increasing the number of crosswalks near the Holmes Road and Dawes Avenue intersection. The city also hopes to extend the sidewalk along Holmes Road to the Malcolm Avenue intersection.

City leaders are highly aware of how difficult the Linden and Onota streets intersection can be, especially after a city snowplow rolled through the stop sign on Linden Street and struck a driver in January.

For this intersection, home to the Crossroads Cafe and Costanzo’s Package and Variety, Morales said there’s a proposal to move the stop sign for the southbound Onota Street further south and closer into the intersection so that drivers on both streets have a clear view of oncoming traffic.