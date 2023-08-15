By one vote, Pittsfield City Council decides there will be no mosquito spraying this summer

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

PITTSFIELD — A split City Council voted that despite the presence of West Nile virus-positive mosquitoes in city limits, there will be no insecticide spraying against adult mosquitoes this summer.

The council voted instead to send the existing plan to the Board of Health and Conservation Commission for a discussion of “guidelines and protocols on spraying.”

The Board of Health, the Berkshire Mosquito Control Project, residents and Ward 4 Councilor Jim Conant came to the Tuesday night meeting of the council with a request: overturn a 2021 council vote that ended the city’s mosquito spraying program.

“It’s obvious to me that we do have a health issue and we need to revisit this vote and repeal the action,” Conant said.

One of the nine mosquito surveillance traps around the city has captured a West Nile virus-infected mosquito in three of the last six weeks. Mosquitoes testing positive for the virus have now been found in the general area of Elm and Williams streets, Wahconah Park and Allendale shopping center on Cheshire Road.

To date, there have been no human cases of West Nile virus reported to the state’s Department of Public Health. State officials did upgrade Pittsfield’s risk level to moderate on Friday with the latest positive mosquito, a sign that they believe that a human infection of West Nile virus is likely or has already occurred.

The message from Health Department Director Andy Cambi was that the city’s Board of Health wants to take a proactive, not reactive, approach to preventing mosquito-borne disease in Pittsfield. Cambi said the board stands by the plan developed with the Berkshire Mosquito Control Project more than a decade ago that took spraying efforts from a generalized fogging program to a targeted approach.

At every measure, Cambi and Berkshire Mosquito Control Project Superintendent Chris Horton were met with councilors who doubted the safety of the insecticide used under the city’s mosquito control plan, their impact on pollinators and ultimately the efficacy of the truck-based spraying program.

Most vocal among the critics was At-Large City Councilor Pete White. White went toe-to-toe with Horton for an extended portion of the meeting quizzing the superintendent on the long-term and environmental impacts of the two proposed sprays, Duet and Merus 3.0. The latter is an organic product that would be used on agricultural land.

White said he’d conducted his own review of several scientific studies that he said suggested the products were harmful to pollinators and potentially humans. Councilors Earl Persip III and Dina Lampiasi also raised concerns about the impacts on pollinators and humans respectively.

“Throwing chemicals up in the air to try and kill a small percent of adult mosquitoes is not doing anybody any favors — except killing pollinators,” Persip said. “And even if you killed a handful of pollinators, we are not in a place in the world where we can let any pollinators die.”

Horton retorted that the city’s mosquito control plan had duplicated recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that looked at the best ways to reduce the risk of mosquito-borne illness without putting humans at risk from the chemicals used. He said the city would have to use 100 times the spray it would use under the plan to have any impact on human health.

Horton also referenced a study from Louisiana State University that looked at what it would take for the mosquito spray to kill bees. “The determination was that the application procedures that we use do not kill bees,” Horton said.

Conant, who said he has been a “licensed, educated pesticide applicator” for 40 years, expressed his frustration with the many of the councilors view on the body of science related to mosquito spray and control.

“Most of the stuff said up here this evening is very inaccurate,” Conant said.

Conant and Ward 3 Councilor Kevin Sherman said they had been inundated with phone calls from residents asking them to do something about the ballooning population of mosquitoes this year.

Councilors on either side of the vote recognized it’s not been pleasant being outside this year, but varied on whether that was a fact of living in a swampy environment like Pittsfield or something that could be impacted by spraying.

Councilors Karen Kalinowksy, Charles Kronick, Dina Lampiasi, Anthony Maffuccio, Persip and White voted against resuming mosquito spraying while Council President Peter Marchetti and Councilors Patrick Kavey, Ken Warren, Sherman and Conant voted in favor.