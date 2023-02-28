Pittsfield City Council members and officials are still unclear on the language of a ballot question on North Street bike lanes

PITTSFIELD — Limbo.

That’s the official status, at least according to City Solicitor Stephen Pagnotta, of a petition by Councilor Karen Kalinowsky to put a question on the November ballot that would ask voters to decide the layout of traffic on North Street.

A City Council meeting Tuesday night was touted as the date city leaders would decide whether Kalinowsky’s petition was already on the ballot or whether it required another vote by the council to decide its fate.

Instead the council voted 9-1 to amend the language of Kalinowsky’s petition again to clarify that the question would only put to voters whether North Street should be returned to four lanes or keep its current configuration — removing mention of bike lanes from the question completely.

The bicycle lanes were first established on North Street in 2020 as part of an effort to calm traffic and improve bikeability. A report released last summer said they have helped “calm” traffic and decrease accidents, but they have also spurred complaints from some residents that the patterns are distracting and hard to navigate.

Kalinowsky said back in January, when the petition was first discussed, that she was asking her colleagues to “allow the constituents to tell us: do they want the bike lanes on North Street or would they like us to switch it back to four lanes of traffic?”

The language change came only moments before the council voted 7-3 against sending the question to City Clerk Michele Benjamin.

Pagnotta told the council earlier in the evening that if they had voted to send the question to the clerk, then it would have been placed on the ballot and presented to voters come election time.

So what happens now? Councilor Pete White made a motion to table the petition — which will prolong the item for at least one more meeting — and said he intended to make a motion at the next meeting to rescind the original vote.

If the council votes to rescind the original vote, the item would be removed from the council agenda for future meetings.

In January, the council voted 5-4 to approve Kalinowsky’s petition, “place (it) on the ballot and refer to the city solicitor.”

That vote turned out not to be the decisive message that some councilors had hoped it would be. In the meeting that followed, Pagnotta presented a new draft of the ballot question, with the legally required summary of what a "yes" and "no" vote would accomplish.

The problem was that summary from Pagnotta’s draft said a "yes" vote would mean bike lanes would be removed from North Street but made no mention of whether the resulting traffic pattern would have two lanes or four.

This caused confusion between the council, clerk and public about what the council was actually asking of voters.

When some councilors suggested that they didn’t actually need to decide what the summary said, that it was a matter for the solicitor and clerk to sort out, Benjamin said she wouldn’t know where to begin with the question.

“There’s so much confusion here tonight, I would never want to make the decision of this question and what to put on the ballot,” she said Tuesday. “The question doesn’t match the 'yes' and 'no' and everyone here is still completely confused.”

“The audience is confused, every resident in this city is probably confused, but I can say that I would not want to make the decision of what the 'yes' or 'no' should say on the ballot,” she added.

Through all the rumblings over the bureaucratic process, passions continued to run high over what North Street’s design will mean for the residents using the thoroughfare.

For the second time this month, the open microphone section of the council meeting was dominated by residents speaking in support of North Street’s current arrangement with bike lanes.

Pat Sheely, a member of Pittsfield’s Commission for Disabilities, told the council she’s strongly opposed to putting North Street’s design to a vote. Sheely, who uses a motorized chair, said since the bike lanes have been added “I don’t feel like I’m taking my life in my hands every time I want to cross the street.”

“This is not a topic that should be decided by a vote,” Sheely said. “Safety is for everyone; it’s not an inconvenience.”

Councilor Dina Lampiasi used her comments to speak out against the thrust of the petition to return North Street to a design that saw much faster traffic speeds and what many said were more dangerous road crossings.

Lampiasi said by putting a traffic design to the voters, “we’re setting voters up for failures.”

“There’s a possibility of returning to a situation of death,” Lampiasi said. “Somebody just died on West Street and we’re actually debating whether or not to have more people die on North Street. This is ridiculous.”