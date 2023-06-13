The Pittsfield City Council has passed a $205.6 million budget for fiscal 2024, including steep water and sewer rate hikes

PITTSFIELD — The City Council agreed to the spending agenda for the city of Pittsfield Tuesday night, approving by a one-vote margin a fiscal 2024 budget of nearly $205.6 million.

The budget, effective July 1, represents an 8.9 percent increase over the current $188.8 million budget. It will be divided between a $109.3 million municipal operating budget, $78 million Pittsfield Public Schools’ budget and $18 million for the city’s water, wastewater and sewer budgets.

The vote coincided with an equally close vote to approve using $1 million of the city’s remaining $7.1 million in free cash — unrestricted funds from city operations in fiscal 2022 — to help subsidize next year's budget and mitigate the impact on property taxes.

The council also approved, by a 7-4 vote, raising water and sewer rates to cover the increasing cost of materials and rebuild savings within city enterprise funds. Councilors Karen Kalinowsky, Ken Warren, Charles Kronick and Anthony Maffuccio were opposed.

The new water rate will rise 12 percent and the new sewer rate will increase 25 percent. City documents calculate that those increases will amount to another $12.87 a month in bills for the typical two-bedroom home on scheduled service and $9.33 a month for the typical four-person home with a water meter.

The budget represents the final budget of Mayor Linda Tyer’s term in office. Tyer announced that she will not seek reelection in the upcoming mayoral race.

The mayor had qualified the budget as “a maintenance budget,” and despite several proposed cuts over weeks of budget hearings, that budget remained largely as presented by the mayor when the final votes were tallied Tuesday.

That did not mean that the administration did not face pushback for its spending decisions. Over the course of the budget hearings, councilors Kalinowsky, Warren, Kronick and Maffuccio regularly spoke out against what they said a bottom line that was too large.

The councilors said that they feared the impact the budget vote would have on residents' property taxes and water and sewer bills — particularly the bills of elderly, impoverished and income-restricted residents who have already expressed concern over current city-based expenses.

“Because the budget doesn’t prioritize any additional tax relief, I will not be supporting it,” Warren said of his no vote on the budget. “That is not a commentary on any of the hardworking people of the city.”

Councilor Kalinowsky was one of the more vocal opponents against the FY 2024 budget and rising water and sewer rates.

Speaking during a separate item to offer a tax increment finance agreement to a local business, Kalinowsky said that she was "disgusted with this council, disgusted with this budget" over its impact on residential property taxes.

Warren and Kalinowsky each pushed hard for the administration to increase the amount of free cash it would pitch in to covering the budget — hoping to cut down on the amount that will need to be levied from residents.

“It comes down to focus and priorities,” Warren said. “I think we need to make more of an effort for the homeowners.”

Both proposals ultimately failed after councilors heard from Tyer that it was her longstanding fiscal philosophy to use free cash as a kind of rainy day fund for emergent one-time expenses and not for subsidizing large sections of the budget.