PITTSFIELD — A proposed Starbucks is going back to the drawing board after the City Council voiced numerous concerns about how the project was planning to route traffic along the busy stretch of South Street near the Lenox border.
The council voted unanimously to continue a discussion over the coffee shop’s special permit for a drive-thru until the next council meeting on Oct. 25.
Jamsan Hotel Management, which owns the Hilton Garden Inn, had hoped to get the OK from the council Tuesday night on the company’s plans to build a Starbucks location at 1030 South St., next to Guido’s Fresh Marketplace and the Jiffy Lube.
The Hilton, Guido's and now a Starbucks? Pittsfield leaders wonder if a proposed coffee shop will be traffic-safe
Project engineer Tim Power, of PVI Site Design, told the council that the project had been designed to make the most of the busy Route 7, not exacerbate its problems.
Power walked the council through the plans, explaining how the project would combine the lot housing an abandoned gas station with a wooded lot in front of the Hilton Garden Inn to create enough space for more than 20 cars to queue for their coffee orders.
The sticking point of the design was the decision to use a single curb cut — which sits next to the Route 7 access for Guido’s, the Hilton and Pittsfield Rye Bakery — as the entrance and exit for the Starbucks.
Neighboring business owners said that while they support a new business endeavor at the long-abandoned filling station, they worry that the current design would come at the cost of safety for their businesses and customers.
“All of us here love Starbucks and its products and the revenue it generates for a community — the city could benefit from a few of those actually,” said Michael Mazzeo, co-owner of Mazzeo’s Meat and Seafood market at Guido's.
But he said that he was concerned about how the Starbucks curb cut would impact already busy traffic on Route 7. He said customers struggle to make a right turn toward Lenox from the site, let alone crossing two lanes of traffic for a left-hand turn toward Pittsfield.
Mazzeo said that having the Starbucks entrance and exit next to the outlet for Guido’s will “increase the difficulty tenfold as well as the danger” of the road. He said customers have already started telling him they’ll think twice about shopping and dining in the area if the project goes ahead as planned.
State highway data from 2021 puts the annual average daily vehicle trips on the stretch of Route 7 at 22,991. Prior to the pandemic, the annual average daily vehicle count was around 24,900 trips.
A traffic memo included with the project says that a state traffic survey just south of the site last year found that the majority of drivers travel about 56-57 mph on Route 7.
Matt Masiero, the co-owner of Guido’s, followed Mazzeo to the podium Tuesday night to share his own concerns.
“We’re for this project,” Masiero said. “We’re just concerned about the safety of our customers entering and exiting.”
Masiero and several councilors encouraged Jamsan Hotel Management to consider working out a deal with Jiffy Lube to share that businesses curb cut as an exit for the coffee shop.
Power told the council that the property owners had reached out to Jiffy Lube and that “they weren’t willing to share or it was going to take too long of a process, so it wasn’t an option we could explore.”
“I told my family that voting against Starbucks would be like voting against Christmas,” Councilor Kevin Sherman said before saying that he wouldn’t be able to support the project given his traffic and safety concerns.
As more and more council members voiced their concerns, Power said he’d return to the property owners and encourage them to consider a design that would either shift the project’s curb cut closer to the center of the property — and further away from the congested exit — as well as adding additional traffic measures to the exit.