The Pittsfield City Council has voted to approve steep hikes in water and sewer rates. Here's how it will affect your bill

PITTSFIELD – When it came to water and sewer rates, Pittsfield city councilors held their noses Thursday and voted to approve a big hike.
“A lot of times we have to do something we don’t like,” said Councilor Earl Persip. “Today is one of those days.”
The council voted to approve the water and sewer rates 6-4, following a contentious debate in which nearly every member who voted in favor expressed how the rates were unfortunate, but necessary.
The proposed increases will impact both the water and sewer rates — hikes of 12 percent and 25 percent respectively, according to Ricardo Morales, commissioner of public services and utilities. Bills will go up $12.87 a month for the average two-bathroom household on scheduled service, and $9.33 for the average four-member household on metered service.
In a letter to the City Council, Morales said that the increased costs were vital to keep up with debt payments on infrastructure improvements, state regulations and inflated supply costs.
He cited a dramatic increase in the cost of chemicals for water and sewer treatment, ranging from 23 percent to 220 percent. That comes in tandem with a 45 percent increase in sludge removal costs and a 20 percent hike in utilities at the city’s water treatment plants.
The council also voted to approve $7.8 million in capital improvements for the city’s sewer and $6.1 million for the city’s water expenditures.
The city’s sewer expenditures included relocation of sewer crossings on Second Street, a study on sewer effectiveness and an integrated water resources management plan that will help them apply for money from various funders, including state, federal and local sources, per Morales.
Improvements will be made to water mains and a water transmission main project on Valentine Road make up the majority of the city’s spending for those expenditures.
In total, the city will spend $14,445,000 from its enterprise fund for the improvements.
In leading the charge to approve the rate hikes, Persip asked the city’s finance director, Matthew Kerwood, about the consequences of not raising the rates.
Kerwood noted that the state Department of Revenue had sent a letter to the city requesting that the water and sewer expenses be covered by the rates without relying on retained earnings.
If it failed to comply, he said, the state might not certify the tax rate, forcing the city to use a general fund subsidy for the rates. And that, he said, would lead to the costs being borne on the tax rate side, as opposed to through water and sewer rates.
In essence, Kerwood said, the taxpayers would be footing the bill either way.
Councilor Kenneth Warren was among the detractors of the rates, saying that the increases specifically for two-bedroom households on the scheduled rate would have a disproportionate impact on seniors who are least able to afford the increase.
“Senior citizens, income eligible or not, are subsidizing others,” Warren said. “A 90-year-old woman, a 65-year-old man shouldn’t be subsidizing a household of four or any type that’s younger and has more assets available to them.”
Warren asked Mayor Linda Tyer to redouble her administration’s efforts to find seniors eligible to participate in the city’s meter installation program, which is tailored to that demographic.
Councilor Karen Kalinowsky echoed his sentiments in her own questions on the matter.
She and Warren voted against approving the rates, along with Councilors Charles Kronick and Anthony Maffuccio.
Council President Peter Marchetti voiced frustration with the effects of the rates on city residents, although the raises were necessary and not as drastic as previous years in his estimation. He hopes the council can find ways to take more balanced measures in the future.
"The piece that troubles me when we have to do these water and sewer rate increases is that it's 'no increase, no increase, bam,' " Marchetti said. "We need to find a way to lighten the burden."