PITTSFIELD — City leaders promised residents they’d get answers on why road conditions were an icy mess in the days after a winter storm blew through the Berkshires right before Christmas.

But anyone expecting a full report on the storm at Tuesday's meeting of the City Council may come away disappointed — the city's public works commissioner told The Eagle on Monday that he won't be presenting his report until the council's Jan. 24 meeting.

Still, the storm and its fallout likely will be a topic of interest this week, with at least one councilor seeking punitive action against the department over the ordeal.

Nearly 70 minor motor vehicle accidents were reported in a 48-hour period that ended about sundown on Christmas Day after what began as a warm rain quickly turned to heavy, windswept snow as the temperatures plunged late Friday afternoon. Some three dozen of those crashes occurred at intersections, as motorists found themselves unable to stop on the hard-packed snow and ice that coated city roads.

Councilor Charles Kronick has submitted a petition encouraging his colleagues to “not authorize further expenses and purchasing of capital equipment as a result of the city’s performance in this storm.”

Kronick says in his petition, which will be discussed at Tuesday's meeting, that he has concluded that there were “steps that were not followed” that could have improved the drivability of the roadways.

Principal among the missteps he lays at the feet of the department of public works is the failure to activate CodeRed alert system to notify residents about the poor driving conditions.

Another petition, by Councilor Earl Persip III, takes the opposite approach. That petition asks Ricardo Morales, commissioner of utilities and public works, to generate a cost estimate for additional equipment city road crews can use for pretreating roads with magnesium chloride.

Morales is set to respond to that petition in the council’s second meeting this month on Jan. 24.

In an interview with The Eagle on Monday, Morales said he’s heard the concern from the city and has met with the mayor and all but two councilors to answer questions about how the department tried to fight off the snow and ice.

“One of the major things that I'm focusing on is showing the City Council and the public that our [Department of Public Works] staff, myself, superintendents, plow drivers, contractors — we were all working throughout the storm,” he said.

Also at that Jan. 24 meeting, Morales will respond to a third petition submitted by council President Peter Marchetti, Vice President Pete White and Persip.

“The undersigned respectfully request that Commissioner Morales provide a full report of the issue that resulted in poor road plowing conditions over the holiday weekend and proposed solutions that this does not happen in the future,” the one sentence petition reads.

Morales said since the storm he’s been gathering data on how much material was used to treat the roads, how many hours contractors and city crews worked clearing snow and ice and the GPS information showing the position of city highway vehicles and contractor vehicles throughout the storm.

He added he’s been talking with public works teams in Great Barrington, Lenox, Dalton, Adams and North Adams to see how they fared through the weather.

The biggest factor in making the storm so rough on plow crews and local drivers, Morales said, was an unlucky combination of rain and then rapidly plunging temperatures.

“We've always been able to ride it — that fine balance of being able to open up the roads with what we have,” Morales said. “But this storm really tested our limits and … we were not able to keep up with the equipment we have.”

Rain prior to the snow kept city plows from laying down salt, in fears that anything that hit pavement would be washed down the drain. Once the precipitation switched over to snow, Morales said crews started to apply road salt but only had a brief window before temperatures became too cold for that road treatment to be effective.

Crews added sand in the mix in an attempt to increase the traction, but the snow quickly became packed and difficult to remove, he said.

“Right around eight or nine o'clock at night on Friday, we kind of knew the battle with the snow [had gone] south because by that time the temperature was below 10 degrees and we had packed snow,” Morales said.

The commissioner said he’ll share all this and more with the council later this month, but does not plan to attend Tuesday’s meeting.

“Councilor Kronick was one of the two counselors that were not able to meet with me and the mayor and the superintendent last week,” Morales said. “We explained several things that it would have been good for him to understand before putting those petitions through.

“I’m not going to be there [Tuesday]," he said. "I don’t have any reason to be there."