Icy roads spur plenty of venting, but no formal action, at Pittsfield City Council meeting

PITTSFIELD — Roads have long since been free of the snow and ice from a pre-Christmas storm that spawned dozens of accidents across the city, but tempers continued to flare Tuesday at the first council meeting of the year.

Councilors used words like “appalled,” “unacceptable” and “disappointed” to describe their reaction to the road-clearing efforts during and after the storm, echoing the sentiments of several residents who spoke at the open microphone.

While councilors were quick to share their frustrations over the way city crews handled the storm, the majority of the body agreed to hold off on any action for now.

Councilors said they’d like to wait until Ricardo Morales, the commissioner of utilities and public works, comes before the council on Jan. 24 to present a report on the city’s response, what led to poor road conditions and how to avoid the situation in the future.

Morales is also expected to deliver a cost estimate at the meeting for making magnesium chloride — a chemical used to lower the freezing point of water and minimize the amount of ice on the roads — a more regular part of the treatment done by city plows.

Councilor Charles Kronick tried to head off that conversation.

In a petition Tuesday night, Kronick urged his colleagues to support his request that council President Peter Marchetti write Mayor Linda Tyer and inform her that the council would not approve any capital or material requests related to magnesium chloride for fiscal year 2024.

A motion to table that petition resulted in a tie, without the votes to hit pause on Kronick’s effort. Eventually a motion to file the petition passed 6-2, with Kronick and Councilor Ken Warren opposed. Councilors Patrick Kavey, Kevin Sherman and Anthony Maffuccio were absent from the meeting.

In the discussion over the petition, Kronick said that a separate petition by Councilor Earl Persip III — which asks Morales to come to the Jan. 24 meeting with a cost estimate for adding the equipment need for magnesium chloride treatments to the city’s plow fleet — would only serve to “cover the trail of the mayor’s embarrassment.”

“You’re using this failure as an excuse for future tax hikes,” Kronick said.

Kronick said city crews had failed by “not pretreating the roads” and not using the city’s emergency notification system, CodeRED, to alert drivers to the condition of the streets.

The councilor presented his own report, using weather data about the temperature and precipitation levels throughout Dec 23., to show what he felt were flaws in the public works department’s approach.

Several councilors said they concurred with Kronick’s point on the CodeRED alert, but called his petition to put a moratorium on any magnesium chloride purchasing requests “premature.”

Councilor Jim Conant said that before the council can take steps to remedying the lack of public trust, it has to understand what went wrong.

“We all are appalled, disappointed with what happened here,” he said. “There’s no question that public confidence in this operation is at an all- time low.”