Splash pad at The Common in Pittsfield is broken after an act of vandalism. It might be out of commission for weeks

PITTSFIELD — An early summer heat hot enough to make pavement shimmer hit Pittsfield Thursday, roasting residents in the city. All the while, one of the city’s most popular cool respites — the splash pad at The Common — sat hot and mostly dry, a victim of a recent act of vandalism.

The small gurgle of water bubbling up from the splash pad is not the kind of display residents have come to expect from the water feature, installed as part of a multimillion dollar renovation of the First Street Common in 2015.

On a hot day, families and children normally flock to the cool geysers of water that sits near the heart of downtown. City leaders say it may take several more weeks — and sweltering days — before the splash pad is fully operational.

Jim McGrath, the city's park, open space and natural resource program manager, said one of the splash pad’s orange activator buttons was damaged more than a week ago. Someone reportedly broke open the orange metal dome and “just took out the innards” of the activator switch that turns the water fountains off and on, McGrath said.

McGrath said the activator theft is part of an uptick in vandalism that’s happened across city parks in the last five years.

“We constantly scratch our heads as well and are bewildered with some of the vandalism we see,” McGrath said. “We just move on and we get stuff fixed and we don't let it slow us down.”

City officials hoped to simply replace the switch, quickly, and get the splash pad back to working order for the summer season. When they reached out to the splash pad vendor, they learned it wasn’t so simple: the activator switch for the city’s splash pad model is no longer manufactured.

“We are actively working on a plan B, working with our playground vendor to sort this out,” McGrath said. “We hope to have this resolved within the next week to 10 days.”

The alternative is looking like a “more involved” city project, McGrath said. Parks staff are looking for a new activator unit that may require the city to jackhammer up some of the splash pad’s concrete basin to install. Either way, McGrath said that the city is “committed to getting this splash pad operating.”

“We understand how well used it is in the summertime, especially for those in the neighborhood that might not have access to the lake or pool at the country club,” McGrath said. “We want to make certain that this is available as quickly as possible.”