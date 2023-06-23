The water is back on at Pittsfield's splash pad at The Common after vandalism shut it down

PITTSFIELD — City parks officials announced that water is flowing once more at the splash pad at The Common, three weeks after vandalism left the feature hot and dry.

A Facebook post to the city's park page on Thursday announced that the popular water feature is back on.

The splash pad isn't yet fully operational — several of the water geysers need to remain switched off as the city plans additional repairs. The splash pad has been programed to run in spurts with two minutes on and two minutes off from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Nearly a month ago, city officials discovered that the wiring of one of the splash pad's orange activator buttons had been torn out and stolen from the button. City officials called it an "act of vandalism."

Staff reached out to the original vendor for a replacement button but learned the model was no longer being produced.

At the time, Jim McGrath, the city's parks, open space and natural resources program manager said his department was considering other alternatives that might require the city to jackhammer up some of the splash pad’s concrete basin to install a new kind of activator.

McGrath said via email Friday that the city is more optimistic about what a fix will entail.

"We also think that the permanent solution will not require any jackhammering of the concrete, and that we will be able to fix the system back to normal with minimal expense and labor," McGrath wrote. "This is a ‘fluid’ situation that continues to evolve but we think we’re moving in the right direction."

For now, the splash pad's signature orange buttons remain.