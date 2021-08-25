PITTSFIELD — The Pittsfield Housing Authority was offered 15 emergency housing vouchers last May, but declined to accept them because of limited staff and resources.
The housing authority was notified on May 10 that it had until May 24 to accept or decline the vouchers, which were part of the Department of Housing and Urban Development's coronavirus relief program, according to a memo from HUD.
The vouchers operate like Section 8 housing vouchers, which allow a tenant to pay somewhere between 30 and 40 percent of their monthly adjusted gross income to their landlord and have the rest of the rent covered by the local housing authority. The value of each voucher is based on the size of the family using the voucher and the price of a "moderately priced" rental unit in the area.
Executive Director Connie Scott told the housing organization's board of commissioners during a meeting on Tuesday that the authority didn't have the time or manpower to learn the new processes to give out the vouchers.
"We absolutely wanted to accept these vouchers and use them and help people," Scott said. "But staff-wise, education-wise, experience-wise, we just didn't have [the ability] to do it."
The federal government awarded HUD $5 billion in March to create an emergency housing voucher program as part of the American Rescue Plan Act. The vouchers are intended to help people or families who are homeless, at risk of homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, stalking or human trafficking or people with a high risk of housing instability.
The emergency voucher program comes with its own system for eligibility verification and financial reporting, separate from the state's existing Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program.
Scott said that the authority staff have their hands full overseeing an average of 530 housing choice vouchers every year. Marielle Appleton, the authority's Section 8 housing manager, said that the waiting period for most of the residents on their voucher waiting list is about two years.
Scott said that she didn't feel that she could ask the authority staff to take on additional training and processes in order to give out the 15 emergency vouchers it was offered.
HUD announced in June that it would use $1.1 billion of the federal money to distribute 70,000 vouchers to public housing authorities across the country. Public housing authorities in Massachusetts received 1,780 of those vouchers though neither the Pittsfield Public Housing Authority nor the Berkshire County Regional Housing Authority received vouchers.
HUD reallocated all of the vouchers that were declined to other participating public housing authorities on June 2.
Authority Vice Chair Justine Dodds said that she "completely empathized" with the authority's position, but added that she wished there had been greater communication between the city agency and the local Continuum of Care — the regional planning body that helps coordinate housing and services for people experiencing homelessness.
"If the conversation had been there beforehand, we might have been able to work something out so that you didn't have to have that burden alone," said Dodds, who is also a board member of the three-county continuum.