The Berkshire County chapter of the NAACP will host a candidates forum for City Council candidates and School Committee candidates on Wednesday and Thursday evening.
Former NAACP chapter president Will Singleton will moderate a candidates forum for the City Council At-Large candidates on Zoom at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. On Thursday at 6 p.m., Singleton will lead a Zoom conversation with candidates for Pittsfield School Committee candidates.
Both forums will be simulcast on PCTV and Facebook according event listings by the Berkshire County NAACP. The events can be found on the branch’s Facebook page or naacpberkshires.org.
There are six candidates for the four At-Large positions: Council President Peter Marchetti, incumbent Yuki Cohen, Earl Persip, Peter White and new candidates Craig Benoit and Karen Kalinowsky.
As with the City Council race, most of the candidates vying for the six School Committee spots are incumbents.
Incumbents Dan Elias, Bill Cameron, Alison McGee, Mark Brazeau and Nyanna Slaughter, who was appointed to the committee to fill a vacancy in April, are back on the ballot along with Sara Hathaway, Katie Lauzon, Karen Reis Kaveney Murray, Nicky Smith and Billy Tyer.
Longtime committee member and Chairwoman Katherine Yon is not seeking reelection.