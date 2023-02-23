Pittsfield expands public downtown Wi-Fi network

PITTSFIELD — The city has expanded its downtown public Wi-Fi network from the intersection of East and West Houstatonic streets and South Street north to Linden Street and Maple Avenue, as well as North Street.

The network also includes The Common, a city park located at 100 First St.

Free Wi-Fi is now available via the network name “Pittsfield_Free_WiFi”.

The expansion was made possible through the Commonwealth’s Community Compact Cabinet Information Technology Grant Program and is part of the city’s commitment to digital equity.

“The expanded network provides free wireless internet to those who need access to this resource, while complementing our existing indoor public Wi-Fi access points,” Kevin Zawistowski, the city's chief information officer, said in a release Thursday. “In addition to the Community Compact IT Grant, the city is participating in the Municipal Digital Equity Planning Program through the Massachusetts Broadband Initiative.

"With the help of the Berkshire Regional Planning Commission, this program will help guide municipal decision-making and investments related to services and infrastructure, as well as support the city’s application for future state and federal digital equity grants to move this work forward," Zawistowski said. "Community members are encouraged to share ideas regarding the city’s efforts toward establishing a more equitable digital landscape.”

Zawistowski encouraged people to be mindful when using this or any other public network.

“Users are reminded to exercise caution when sharing personal or sensitive information while connected to public Wi-Fi networks and are encouraged to use encrypted connections where possible,” said Zawistowski.

Safety tips and more information on public Wi-Fi is available here.

To report any network-related issues, visit cityofpittsfield.org/report/ and select ‘IT’ in the Request for Services menu to access the ‘Public Wi-Fi’ link or download the PittSMART app to submit a comment.

To share information pertaining to digital equity in Pittsfield, email Zawistowski at kzawistowski@cityofpittsfield.org.