Pittsfield fire was raging when crews arrived late Monday; no one injured

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield firefighters put out a blaze that erupted late Monday in a three-unit apartment building on Orchard Street, a scene captured on video.
Flames were bursting out of the building at 91-93 Orchard St. when firefighters and police arrived just after 10 p.m.
While heading to the fire, the department was told there might be children in the building, according to a statement. Searches did not find anyone inside, the department said. No one was injured in the fire.
One resident of the building, Richard Calinowski, took cell phone video of the blaze at the time crews were arriving. He can be heard on the video speaking with a Pittsfield police officer.
"Hey, I live in there. There's no one upstairs. There's no one in the bottom apartment," Calinowski can be heard saying in the recording. "But the people that live next door, that's where the fire started."
The building suffered considerable damage but was deemed to be “salvageable,” the department said in a statement Tuesday morning.
One apartment saw fire, smoke and water damage. Two other apartments had smoke damage.
The cause of the fire has not yet been determined.
The Red Cross is providing temporary housing for the building’s residents, according to the department. The response was led by Deputy Chief Daniel Garner.
This story will be updated.