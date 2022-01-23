Pittsfield firefighters quickly knock down two house fires reported within hour of each other

PITTSFIELD — City firefighters made "good stops" of two fires within 60 minutes of each other on Saturday night, fire officials said Sunday.
At 7:31 p.m., the owner of a single-family home at 38 Beacon St. called 911 to report a smoldering fire. When firefighters arrived they found smoldering embers in the basement which shot up an interior wall to the attic, according to Deputy Fire Chief Ron Clement.
Clement said firefighters made a "good stop" and had the fire under control in 30 minutes. The fire has initially been ruled an accident, possibly related to the homeowner thawing frozen pipes earlier in the day.
"Use heat tape to wrap pipes likely to freeze and leave cabinet doors under sinks open to let the warm air at the pipes," Clement advised. "Don't use heat guns or torches, call a licensed plumber instead to thaw your pipes."
The second fire call came in at 8:30 p.m. at 16 Harold St. Clement says a pan that was left unattended on a hot stove sparked a fire to go up two walls into the attic. Firefighters cut a hole in the roof of the two story single-family house to vent the smoke and flames.
Clement said firefighters needed an hour to bring the fire under control.
"They did an excellent job of knocking it down, it was a good stop," he said.
The husband and wife home at the time escaped unharmed and no firefighters were injured.
Clement noted with the on-duty firefighters already tied up at Beacon Street, off-duty city firefighters and mutual aid from Lenox and Dalton were called in to assist at Harold Street.
While both fires are likely accidental, Clement says they remain under investigation.