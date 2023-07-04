The Pittsfield 4th of July Parade is a family tradition for many attendees

PITTSFIELD — For Bret McClure, Pittsfield’s 4th of July Parade is about family. And he’s not alone.
Of the thousands of spectators who lined North and Waconah Streets on Tuesday, it seemed most were with at least one, or up to a dozen, members of their family. The amount of parents holding infants in their arms was enough to make one wonder whether Berkshire County is in the midst of a baby boom.
Neither the Pittsfield Parade Committee nor the police department kept an exact estimate of the crowd size.
McClure, 32, was one of the many parents on hand, along with Danielle Rosier and their baby girl. McClure’s mother, Bonny McClure, 52, was with them as well. All are from Pittsfield.
“The parade means family and supporting us as people,” Bret said. “ For the Fourth of July, even if you don’t support our government, at least support your fellow people.”
Rosier, 25, who said she’s been coming to the parade with family every year since she was born, was reminded of her grandmother, who was born on the Fourth of July and would have been 100 on Tuesday.
“My family always went really hard celebrating it and celebrating her,” Rosier said. “She thought Americans threw a party every year for her birthday.”
Bonny said she has three kids, “and I brought them every single year until they got older and went on their own to the parade.”
Tuesday’s parade brought thousands of people and dozens of floats and presentations. There were a few vendors, one selling popcorn, another selling toys. Some spectators tailgated the parade, with cars parked anywhere they legally could along the route, and open truck beds turned into swimming pools for the kids.
Politicians, police, firefighters, marching bands, businesses, nonprofits, veterans and other entities marched or drove the parade route. They included the Register of Deeds for Berkshire Middle District, Miss Cookie Crumple, Miss Massachusetts, a 2015 American Idol semifinalist, massive and imposing inflatable cartoon characters, and cheerleading and dance companies.
According to the Pittsfield Parade Committee, the parade dates back to 1801.
Also enjoying the show were cousins Tujuna Powell and Pamela Austin, who held similar sentiments to the McClures and Rosier about the Fourth of July being a family holiday. The two Pittsfield natives say they’ve been coming to the parade essentially since they were born.
“For me, it’s nostalgia,” Austin said. “We’re from Pittsfield, but I don’t live here. I live in Virginia now. We have to come home every year for the Fourth. I have to come to our parade, and this starts the day off. We go here, and then go to other festivities.”
Powell and Austin said Independence Day means a family reunion.
“And it’s a party time,” Powell added.
The cousins called out the rest of their family for sleeping through the parade.
Carol Graves and Don Graves, an Adams couple in their 80s, said they’ve been coming to the Pittsfield 4th of July Parade for more than 30 years.
The Graves called themselves “parade people." They both worked on the Northern Berkshire Fall Foliage parade, and Don was director of the parade for five years.
“We know all the work that’s involved,” Carol said.
Don said he keeps coming back to the parade for “excitement.”
“And because we like the music," he said, noting their fondness for marching bands. "The more, the better.”