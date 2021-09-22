PITTSFIELD — The city's annual Halloween parade has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Officials from the city's Community Development Department told the Parks Commission on Tuesday night that the in-person parade will be replaced by virtual events this year.
"There will be no Halloween parade again this year unfortunately, but I am planning the three virtual contests again: the pumpkin carving, the costume contests and the house decorating," said Becky Manship, recreation and special events coordinator for the city.
Manship said more information about the Halloween festivities will be released before the start of October. For now, trick-or-treating is tentatively scheduled for 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30. Last year, trick-or-treating was discouraged, but left to parents' discretion.
Manship said the city will continue watching coronavirus case numbers as they plan for the holiday event.
"It's up to parents' discretion," said Jim McGrath, park, open space and natural resource program manager. "We just want to make sure that the tradition can continue but parents can make good decisions and keep their children safe in their neighborhood."