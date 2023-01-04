Pittsfield health officials call for more public vaccination clinics in the new year

PITTSFIELD — The combination of an intense influenza season and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have city public health officials focused on vaccination efforts for both viruses.

Patricia Tremblay, the city’s public health nurse, said that in the coming year she’ll be working to bring more public clinics to the city to increase vaccination rates to ward off both influenza and COVID-19.

Over the last several months the Pittsfield Health Department has worked with the Berkshire Public Health Alliance to provide flu and COVID vaccine clinics, many of which have been focused on specific groups: municipal employees, firefighters, police officers or the elderly, she said.

“We need to offer more public clinics,” Tremblay told the Board of Health during its Wednesday night meeting.

Tremblay presented a report to the board that recorded 566 confirmed influenza cases in Pittsfield since October. In that same period, the report notes that there were 957 confirmed coronavirus cases and another 91 probable cases reported to the city.

Tremblay said that she plans to reach out to the city’s public housing authority, Habitat for Humanity and the Berkshire Immigration Center to offer additional vaccination clinics for communities that may have had a harder time accessing previous clinics.

One area where the city continues to see success, she said, is in providing in home vaccinations to residents who contact the Health Department.

The efforts comes as city coronavirus data shows a small post-holiday increase in case counts and wastewater data.

Pittsfield’s latest wastewater data puts the concentration of the virus near concentrations seen in early September and late October.

How much COVID is in the city? Health officials relying on wastewater data as 'true reflection' of virus concentration Members of the Pittsfield Board of Health said at a recent meeting that the city's daily coronavirus case data shows “a shadow of what is going on” and that Pittsfield's wastewater data was “really the only accurate metric.”

The most recent data reported by Biodot Analytics, the company responsible for analyzing wastewater samples nationwide, shows that the concentration of coronavirus sat around 1,400 copies per milliliter as the city ended the year.

Local coronavirus concentration has rested near that point since about early November when the concentration was around 675 copies per milliliter.

The 14-day average daily case rate for coronavirus in Pittsfield was recorded as 34.8 cases per 100,000 people as of Tuesday.