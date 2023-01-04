<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield health officials call for more public vaccination clinics in the new year

Patricia M. Tremblay in mask

Patricia Tremblay, the city's public health nurse, said the city needs to take more aggressive steps against influenza and COVID-19. “We need to offer more public clinics,” she told the Board of Health on Wednesday.

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

PITTSFIELD — The combination of an intense influenza season and the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have city public health officials focused on vaccination efforts for both viruses.

Patricia Tremblay, the city’s public health nurse, said that in the coming year she’ll be working to bring more public clinics to the city to increase vaccination rates to ward off both influenza and COVID-19.

Over the last several months the Pittsfield Health Department has worked with the Berkshire Public Health Alliance to provide flu and COVID vaccine clinics, many of which have been focused on specific groups: municipal employees, firefighters, police officers or the elderly, she said.

“We need to offer more public clinics,” Tremblay told the Board of Health during its Wednesday night meeting.

Tremblay presented a report to the board that recorded 566 confirmed influenza cases in Pittsfield since October. In that same period, the report notes that there were 957 confirmed coronavirus cases and another 91 probable cases reported to the city.

Tremblay said that she plans to reach out to the city’s public housing authority, Habitat for Humanity and the Berkshire Immigration Center to offer additional vaccination clinics for communities that may have had a harder time accessing previous clinics.

One area where the city continues to see success, she said, is in providing in home vaccinations to residents who contact the Health Department. 

The efforts comes as city coronavirus data shows a small post-holiday increase in case counts and wastewater data.

Pittsfield’s latest wastewater data puts the concentration of the virus near concentrations seen in early September and late October.

The most recent data reported by Biodot Analytics, the company responsible for analyzing wastewater samples nationwide, shows that the concentration of coronavirus sat around 1,400 copies per milliliter as the city ended the year.

Local coronavirus concentration has rested near that point since about early November when the concentration was around 675 copies per milliliter.

The 14-day average daily case rate for coronavirus in Pittsfield was recorded as 34.8 cases per 100,000 people as of Tuesday.

Meg Britton-Mehlisch can be reached at mbritton@berkshireeagle.com or 413-496-6149.

Pittsfield Reporter

Meg Britton-Mehlisch is the Pittsfield reporter for The Berkshire Eagle. Born and raised in Kansas City, Missouri, she previously worked at the Prior Lake American and its sister publications under the Southwest News Media umbrella in Savage, Minnesota.

