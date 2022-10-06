The heat is (finally) back on at Pittsfield High School

PITTSFIELD — After some chilly early autumn days without heat, the boiler at Pittsfield High School was turned on Thursday following some repairs after a routine inspection.
The boiler was restored around 5 a.m. this morning, after work by crews from the Pittsfield Building Maintenance Department teams and outside contractors resolved issues with the boiler.
“The time we have between breaking these boilers down after the heating season and having inspections doesn’t leave us much time to make repairs if they require it,” Brian Filiault, director of building maintenance for the City of Pittsfield, said in an email. “I did have some sleepless nights over getting these boilers back on line before the real cold weather hits and I believe we have achieved this goal.”
A newsletter dated Oct. 3 from the school encouraged students to bundle up for the week, as the school was awaiting a final yearly inspection to resume operating the boiler.
“It is cold in many parts of the building, but we are remedying this as quickly as we can with room relocations and space heaters,” the newsletter reads. “We hope to have the system up and running soon.”
Filiault said the yearly inspections for the boiler brought up some concerns: specifically, the steel manhole covers on the sides of the units that needed to be thickened ahead of the heating season. Filiault said the job was too big for the department to handle alone, so they sought outside help.
These days, though, getting a contractor is easier said than done.
“After COVID, we’ve had more trouble getting parts and contractors,” Filiault said in a subsequent interview with The Eagle. “It’s a new world.”
The department was able to contract the work to Dillon Boilers, a heating contractor located in Fitchburg, who managed to make the repairs.
Filiault said in the coming years, the city will look to replace the boilers in the school, as well as others around the district. The boilers at Pittsfield High are converted locomotive engines from the 1930s, which require regular maintenance that will eventually be inadequate.
“It’s a time game,” Filiault said. “We only have so many years that we’ll still be able to do repairs on them.”
In the interim, Filiault said the school would begin taking measures this winter to improve heat control throughout the building.
On Wednesday, just one day before the boilers got fixed, students had this to say:
Cecelia Supranowicz, a senior, and Ava Telladira, a junior, said the cold meant students donning sweatpants, removable layers like sweatshirts and plenty of blankets over the past few days. Figuring out just how many layers to wear during the interim was challenging, they said.
Closed-toe shoes are also a must.
“Make sure your feet are warm, because once they get cold you’re cold for the rest of the day,” Telladira said.
It may seem simple enough to stay warm during the day, but students say the building’s heat situation is complicated.
“Heating wise, it’s very bipolar,” Telladira said. “You can be freezing in one classroom then sweating in another because of the layers you had on.”
Angel Sandoval, a senior at the school, said the cold — and the extra layers — have made it a bit harder to focus on school the past few days.
“It’s a little bit distracting,” Sandoval said. “It’s not really easy to go about the day when it’s this cold.”