Pittsfield High School Principal Henry Duval is retiring, and the district is looking for help picking his successor

PITTSFIELD — Henry Duval will be retiring as principal of Pittsfield High School in September, Superintendent Joseph Curtis has announced.
In an email sent to district families on Monday morning, Curtis shared information for those who would like to participate in the interview process for Duval's replacement.
"He will certainly be missed by many as his leadership has been extraordinary during his time as Vice Principal and Principal of Pittsfield High School," he wrote.
Duval also filled in for Curtis as deputy superintendent in 2020-21 as Curtis served as interim superintendent before being being formally hired for the post to replace former Superintendent Jason "Jake" McCandless.
"As we begin to look to the future of PHS, the time is now to begin to form an interview committee for Principal Duval's successor," Curtis wrote. "As a parent, guardian, or caregiver, we look to you to possibly serve on this important committee.
The committee of eight to 12 members is expected to begin conducting first-round interviews in mid- to late March in hopes of ultimately sending a list of two or three finalists to recommend for the post.
This story will be updated.