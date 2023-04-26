Pittsfield High School students are working to meet the needs of homeless peers — and the larger community

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield High School students are gathering up what they can to help address homelessness in the city.
The list is simple, but varied: hygienic supplies are a priority, but so too are knick-knacks, coloring books, Legos and nail polish.
The students take the task seriously — the things they collect could end up with a peer in the locker next door.
Two groups at the school, the Rotary Club and PeaceJam, aim to provide the big things, like hygiene products, and the little things: “Things that make them feel like kids,” said Anna DiNicola, a senior in PeaceJam.
Advised by teachers Mary Morrison, Allison Evans and Kelly Ziemba, the students are working to share information on resources and provide supplies such as those described especially for students inside the district who have been identified as homeless.
The Pittsfield Public Schools had identified about 68 students and 33 families in the district as being homeless in the 2021-22 school year, according to a recent presentation by Deputy Superintendent Marisa Mendonsa. That was up from 49 students and 29 families the year prior.
Students are considered homeless if they are currently living in a shelter, hotel, motel, cars or sharing housing because of the loss of a home from economic hardship — also referred to as “doubling up.” Mendonsa said students in the district that were identified as homeless were housing insecure for about four months on average.
Over the course of the year, students helped to provide support with a priority on giving students hygiene products. Through a series of raffles, the groups raised $900 to purchase items to be sent directly to homeless shelters.
The Rotary Club also helped to assemble care packages with the United Way to be sent to families in need.
Marley Perras, a sophomore in the Rotary Club, said the care packages were stuffed with materials to keep people warm during the winter, but also had some items that were meant to be more personal — “Other stuff to make them feel less alone,” she said.
PeaceJam is also working on putting together a set of pamphlets to connect students who are housing insecure with resources available to them, including community meal sites, shelters and resources within the school system.
Abigail Archey, a senior with the Rotary Club, said that the group was motivated in part to start working on the issue because of the disrespect and stigma that unhoused people often face. The groups also became more acquainted with the issues when they had interviews with members of Berkshire United Way, Soldier On and the Pittsfield Police Department to learn more about what they can do.
“We wanted to show their humanity and the reality of their situation,” Archey said.
Katarena Castagna, a junior in the Rotary Club, pointed out how varied the experiences of homeless students might be in the district, noting that students could be considered housing insecure if they were couch-surfing, kicked out of the house or living in a hotel. She emphasized that the experience can be very different depending on the situation, and that requires added understanding.
Analeese Matos, a junior in the Rotary Club, said the students hoped to erase the stigma surrounding homelessness and emphasized the importance of sharing their experiences. People experiencing housing insecurity are often judged for lack of employment or other factors, she said, but the truth is often more complicated.
“Everyone has a story about how they became unhoused,” Matos said. “It could happen to any of us.”
The year’s efforts aren’t quite done yet. With summer vacation fast approaching, Archey said the groups are also trying to inform students that they can receive resources from the district even when school is not in session. The point of contact at Pittsfield Public Schools is Deborah Burris, who helps to connect students with services if they need them.
But even after the school year ends, encouraging people to have empathy will remain a priority for the students involved, Archey said.
Especially important, Archey said, is being considerate of students trying to learn while facing uncertainty.
“I think a lot of adults forget how hard it is to be in high school, let alone if you’re dealing with something like this,” Archey said.