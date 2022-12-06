Unconscious resident is rescued from a burning Pittsfield home

PITTSFIELD — A Congress Street resident was pulled unconscious from a burning home early Tuesday morning and was being treated for injuries.
A fire was reported at 1:41 at a 2½-story house at 11 Congress St., half a mile southeast of Park Square. While en route, firefighters were notified that someone might be trapped inside the house.
When a crew arrived, flames had broken out at the rear of the building, according to the Pittsfield Fire Department. The home’s kitchen and a three-season porch were found to be burning and the department called for an additional crew.
After entering and searching, members of two crews found a resident unresponsive on the home’s second floor. They used a window to move the person out of the structure to safety.
As of 5:30 a.m., the unidentified occupant was being treated at Berkshire Medical Center.
No firefighters were injured, according to Deputy Chief Daniel Garner.
“The rescued victim is still alive and being treated at BMC,” Garner said in a media statement at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday. “I cannot stress enough the tremendous job well done by PFD at this fire.”