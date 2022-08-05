Pittsfield implementing water restrictions beginning Aug. 8

Pittsfield announced Friday that it was implementing mandatory water restrictions beginning Monday, Aug. 8, that will last from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.
Restricted activities during this time period include outside water use in general, watering lawns and gardens, washing vehicles, and filling swimming pools. Residents will be allowed to conduct these activities during the off-peak hours, and on alternating days. Addresses ending in even numbers may water on even days of the month, while addresses ending on odd numbers may water on odd days of the month.
The restrictions will be enforced by the Department of Public Services and Utilities, and will include fines for violations. The first violation will result in a written warning; a $50 fine will be issued for a second violation; and a $300 fine will result for subsequent violations after that.
The move, according to a news release from the city, is part of its Stage 2 Drought Management Plan. The moves will help ensure an adequate supply of water for fire protection and emergency response services.
"Over the last month, we have identified a steep trend in the water level at the Cleveland Reservoir, and together with scarce significant rain we have made the decision to establish a Drought Watch," said Ricardo Morales, commission of the Department of Public Services and Utilities, in the statement. "With these measures in place, the main goal is to slow the decline and ensure adequate water supply."