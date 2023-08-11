Pickleball is coming to Pittsfield's Springside Park — construction is underway. Here's when you'll be able to play on the new courts

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

PITTSFIELD — Four years after a dedicated space for pickleball was proposed, construction crews have started carving out a niche for the sport in a section of the city's Springside Park.

While a groundbreaking ceremony with the Parks Commission and Mayor Linda Tyer was delayed due to inclement weather at the start of the week, construction was undeterred by the rain.

On Monday, crews from William J. Keller and Sons out of Castleton, N.Y., began work on constructing six pickleball courts near the the park's Doyle Softball Complex and the Berkshire Hills Country Club.

Jim McGrath, the city's park, open space and natural resource manager, told The Berkshire Eagle in an email on Wednesday that the firm had been hired just under budget at $497,339. Funding for the project, which is expected to take around 10 weeks, comes from the city's allocation of American Rescue Plan funds.

"Last thing we will need to do is paint the surfacing before we can play, and it is our hope that we can open to the community this fall," McGrath wrote. He added that if temperatures dip or the summer continues to be rainy and wet, painting of the new courts may be put off until the spring.

In the coming months, six pickleball courts, a spectator area with viewing benches and a shade structure, a welcome plaza and a parking lot will be constructed where fields once stood.

City staff said they plan to organize a ribbon cutting ceremony for the public when the project is complete.