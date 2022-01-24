Need a hand pulling out of the pandemic? Pittsfield has $13 million for businesses and organizations

PITTSFIELD — The city of Pittsfield on Monday formally invited city residents, businesses and organizations to apply for the remainder of the $13 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding that it has already received.
The city won't officially begin accepting applications until Feb. 28, but an "invitation for proposals," a document that includes the categories under which proposals will be accepted, and other guidelines, has been posted on the city's website, Mayor Linda M. Tyer said Monday at a news conference at City Hall.
“This funding provides a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to help Pittsfield’s residents, cultural organizations and businesses recovery from the pandemic and achieve greater prosperity and resiliency in the future,” said Deanna Ruffer, the city’s Community Development Director, in a prepared statement. Ruffer co-manages the ARPA application process with Gina Armstrong.
The information can be accessed on the ARPA page on the city's website at tinyurl.com/27jwabwy.
Applications will be accepted on a rolling basis after Feb. 28. City officials expect the review process to take between 30-to-45 days after each application has been submitted.
City officials have already announced how they plan to spend at least $7.35 million of the first ARPA installment of $20.3 million that they have already received. This application process involves how the remaining $12.95 million will be spent.
