Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer will not seek reelection

PITTSFIELD — Linda Tyer has made up her mind.
After 19 years of elections — which brought her to roles as city councilor, city clerk and, for the last eight years, mayor — Tyer will sit out this next election and leave public office at the end of her term in January.
“As big of a decision as it was to run for office, stepping away is just as big,” Tyer said. “It’s a bittersweet decision.”
On Thursday, during a brief quiet moment in her day, Tyer gathered with her inner circle in her corner office at City Hall to reveal her decision to The Eagle.
Tyer’s husband and former city councilor Barry Clairmont, Director of Administrative Services and Public Information Officer Roberta McCulloch-Dews, and Executive Assistant Catherine Van Bramer sat silently as Tyer explained how she arrived at her decision.
The mayor said that last fall, she began considering the upcoming mayoral race.
“I definitely had moments where I was like, ‘I’m ready to run for reelection, we have some amazing things underway that I want to see through,’” Tyer said. She took the holidays to talk with members of her office staff, friends and family about what she should do.
Tyer said in the end, she decided to step back for personal reasons — to carve out more time with her husband, as well as her parents who are both in their 80s — and political reasons.
“I understand that the political life of a community changes over time, and a change in leadership can often be a good thing for a community,” Tyer said.
