Five people have stepped forward to run for Pittsfield's mayor. How many of them will make the ballot?

PITTSFIELD — Candidates for Pittsfield city offices have just nine days to pass the first hurdle between them and the ballot box. As that deadline draws near, one of the biggest names in the city's mayoral races has yet to pass that obstacle: John Krol.
Krol, a former city council vice president, was among the first to announce his candidacy for the city’s corner office in December. His announcement coincided with the announcement from City Council President Peter Marchetti that he was also running for the mayor’s office.
For months it looked as though the two would be the only candidates for office, setting up a showdown between the former council colleagues.
Then in April, former mayoral candidate Craig Gaetani announced his intentions to run for the mayor’s seat or the Ward 6 council seat. In June, following her frustration with the passage of the FY24 budget, city councilor at large Karen Kalinowsky said that she decided that she would change course and run in the mayor’s race instead of reelection as a city councilor.
A fifth candidate, David Webber has also taken the step to pull nomination papers for the mayor’s race from the City Clerk’s office.
Pulling nomination papers is the first step candidates must take on their road to the ballot. With papers in hand, mayoral candidates have to get the signatures of at least 300 registered voters. Those signatures have to be turned over to the registrar of voters and certified before 5 p.m. on July 21.
Once the signatures are certified on the candidate’s nomination papers they have to be submitted to the city clerk by 5 p.m. on Aug. 4 — the final step between candidates and the ballot.
Marchetti was the first mayoral candidate to earn a spot on the ballot, turning in his certified signatures to the city clerk on May 1. Kalinowsky pulled mayoral nomination papers on June 15 and certified her signatures and place on the ballot a little more than three weeks later.
Krol in an interview with The Eagle Wednesday said that he was unbothered by the certification of Marchetti and Kalinowsky.
“I have over 600 signatures,” Krol said. “We had a strategic plan to submit them in the middle of July. That was our plan and so that's what we're moving forward with.”
Krol told The Eagle that he planned to turn in his signatures to the registrar for certification later in the week. The candidate said attempting to be the first mayoral candidate to get certified for the ballot was “never, not even close” to a consideration for him.
“No matter if there's 358 candidates, we are going to continue to do the work that we've been doing,” Krol said. “We've been laser focused, frankly since December but especially since April, on our plan and our plan is to deliver our message and also seek input in a way that's never been done in a mayor's race — I think in the history of Pittsfield.”
The candidates did not wait for certification to start aggressively campaigning. Krol and Marchetti have both hosted fundraising events in April and participated in a debate with Planet Valenti, a local blog, in mid-June.
Krol, Marchetti and Kalinowsky participated in a second debate with It’s Pittsfield Tonight, a Facebook talk show on city affairs, earlier in the week. A video of that event was released in the late hours of Tuesday night.
It was unclear whether Gaetani or Webber were also invited to the debates.
If more than two candidates are certified to be on the ballot for the mayor’s race, then the city will host a preliminary election on Sept. 19 to narrow down the candidate list ahead of the general election on Nov. 7.