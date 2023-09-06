Pittsfield's mayoral candidates offer their view of the city's safety and plans for the future in televised debate

PITTSFIELD — Public safety and health issues were at center stage Tuesday night as mayoral candidates Karen Kalinowsky, Peter Marchetti and John Krol met for the first televised debate of the campaign season at the Berkshire Athenaeum.
The event, broadcast live on Pittsfield Community Television and featuring journalists from WAMC, iBerkshires and the Berkshire Edge was the third debate this campaign season that included all three candidates.
The candidates were quizzed on a number of issues from recent release of police disciplinary records by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, the city’s co-responder program for mental health related calls, the candidates' response to addiction and overdose deaths, homelessness, and their take on the dissolution of the city’s Police Advisory Review Board.
No question put a clearer point on the candidate’s views on the state of the city than one posed by Shaw Israel Izikson, the editor of the Berkshire Edge: "Do you consider Pittsfield to be a safe city?"
Kalinowsky, a former Pittsfield police officer and current at-large city councilor, said while she has no concerns for her personal safety, the city isn’t safe for everyday residents. She painted a picture of a city dealing with gun violence, break-ins and harassment by people asking for money as its everyday reality.
“This is why I can’t say the whole city is safe,” Kalinowsky said.
Krol and Marchetti stopped short of calling the city unsafe. But both acknowledged there is still work to be done.
“I would not, by any means, classify a city as unsafe because there were a handful of incidents or a couple dozen incidents — whatever they are — I think we need to take each of them as it comes,” Marchetti, the current City Council president, said. “There are issues that need to be addressed.”
What addressing those issues would look like varied widely among the candidates.
Krol, a former City Council vice president, said Pittsfield is largely safe on the whole. But even so, he said his administration would focus on a “boots on the ground approach” which would see a greater police presence throughout the city. He also emphasized a desire to increase communication between the Pittsfield Police Department and residents, so residents feel the department is responsive when they make complaints about safety issues.
Marchetti said he wanted to see “more action to create a drug war against our dealers” and would like to see a more targeted approach to responding to panhandlers in the city. He took up a call, first raised by Krol earlier in the debate, to revitalize the city’s West Side and Morningside neighborhood initiatives to address those neighborhoods' concerns.
Marchetti’s larger public safety proposal centered on what he said needs to be a philosophy change at the police department. He said the selection of the next police chief will help set the department's direction going forward on issues such as accountability, transparency and interaction with residents.
Krol, in answering a question on whether the city should revive the Police Advisory Review Board, said that there should be some issues like accountability and the advisory board that should serve as a litmus test for all chief candidates.
The candidates were also asked larger questions about how they will move the city into its next chapter. These questions focused on the state of Pittsfield’s economy, cultural and otherwise; the city’s housing stock and homelessness; and the look and design of city streets.
When asked what they would do to improve the city’s economy, Kalinowsky said she’d launch an effort on multiple fronts to “clean up North Street,” improve the academic performance of city schools and increase the availability of housing — all with the goal of attracting more families to Pittsfield.
Krol said his focus would be on making downtown Pittsfield ripe for revitalization by pushing for the development of empty buildings like the Wright building and providing greater amenities focused on young people. He said Taconic High School was also a key part of his plan and emphasized the importance of the school’s role in training future tradespeople.
For Marchetti, workforce development training was also an important part of his plan for stabilizing the city’s economy. He said he wanted to take better advantage of open space in the city and said now was the time to have the “shovel in the ground” in places like Site 9 at the William Stanley Business Park.