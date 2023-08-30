Karen Kalinowsky said she was given incorrect information about running for mayor of Pittsfield. The city clerk's office disputes that claim

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

PITTSFIELD — The city clerk’s office is pushing back against a claim by mayoral candidate Karen Kalinowsky that the office failed to provide her the information she needed to properly set up her campaign — and to meet financial disclosure requirements.

In a story published Friday, The Eagle reported that Kalinowsky’s campaign had received a letter from the Office of Campaign and Political Finance earlier this month informing her of the steps she must take to comply with state reporting rules. Until that point, she had been operating outside the state's campaign finance requirements.

Kalinowsky, who has since taken the necessary steps, said the city clerk's office had given her a campaign information packet that was tailored to City Council candidates, but not mayoral candidates. That, she said, explained why she had not set up the proper financial reporting protocol.

But the clerk’s office told the Eagle on Tuesday that all the information Kalinowsky needed was contained in the documents she received.

“Mayors [candidates] don’t get a separate packet from anyone else,” Assistant City Clerk Heather Brazeau said. “It’s all the same and it’s the candidate’s responsibility to proceed correctly.”

The clerk’s office sent The Eagle a copy of the packet it gave to all candidates, which includes a letter to the candidates giving them an overview of the included documents, important election dates and signature requirements for qualifying for the ballot, a state-created campaign finance guide and a sheet about common errors made when completing campaign finance reports.

Kalinowsky “was set up to do the exact same thing that the other candidates were set up to do,” Brazeau said.

Pittsfield's other two mayoral candidates received similar letters from the state when their campaigns organized, letting them know about the reporting requirements — including how to set up a specific depository bank account. John Krol informed the state of his account on the same day he received the letter in December. Peter Marchetti set up his account two days after receiving the letter in January.

By following the protocols set out by the city, they received the necessary guidance from the state much earlier. Because Kalinowsky did not take the initial organizational step as outlined in the packet, the state reminder came only after it learned from the city of her candidacy.

City Clerk Michele Benjamin added “I feel like people are already making accusations that we’re treating people differently and we’re not.”

Benjamin noted that the state reaches out to the local office to find out who qualified for the ballot, but then handles filing rules and enforcement directly with mayoral candidates.

Kalinowsky contends that “there was nothing about — in the packet that I had got — there was nothing in there about depository bank accounts.” When asked if she could send The Eagle a copy of the packet she received she said she didn’t have it “because I got rid of a lot of the stuff that I didn’t need.”

The candidate said she didn’t read anything in the packet that made mention of a depository bank account. When a representative from the state’s office of campaign and political finance reached out to her via email she took immediate steps to follow state rules, she said.

“I just hope that somebody’s not trying to make something out of nothing,” Kalinowsky said. “I’m not mad at anybody or upset about anything — when I knew of the change I immediately did what I had to to rectify it.”