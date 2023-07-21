West Nile Virus found in Pittsfield mosquitos

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

PITTSFIELD — West Nile Virus was detected in mosquitos in the city on Friday, city officials announced.

The virus can spread to humans through mosquito bites, but there are no confirmed virus cases in humans in the city.

The virus is a common mosquito-borne disease in the U.S., and about one in five people exposed develop symptoms like a fever, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In more rare situations, about one in 150 cases, a person can get seriously ill and sometimes die.

To avoid mosquito bites, city health officials recommend wearing long pants and long sleeved shirts and wearing insect repellent with DEET.

Tested samples were collected by the Berkshire County Mosquito Control Project, which expects that after recent flooding, mosquitos will be on the rise.

West Nile is commonly detected in the Berkshires. It was last found in Pittsfield in 2019, according to Andy Cambi the city's Health Department director.

The state Department of Public Health considers the risk of exposure to the virus low in the Berkshires.