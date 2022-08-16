Panel works to meet Pittsfield mayor's goal on new social workers and co-responders

PITTSFIELD — City officials will discuss the duties and salaries for two social workers, and a batch of new co-responders, who will help strengthen Pittsfield's response to people in mental health crisis.

The new positions follow a community-wide call that reached a fever pitch after the March 25 fatal police shooting of Miguel Estrella, a 22-year-old man in the midst of a mental health crisis.

If you go The meeting of the Pittsfield Personnel Review Board will take place via Zoom from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 17. For information on how to watch and attend the meeting visit the city's event calendar or review the meeting agenda here: bit.ly/3K5KU7N

On Wednesday morning, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., the Pittsfield Personnel Review Board will discuss what Mayor Linda Tyer has called one part of the city's response: a new licensed social worker for the city's Health Department, a licensed social worker for the city's police department and a team of co-responders to be hired within the police department.

The administration has said the goal with the licensed social worker position is not to provide direct mental healthcare to residents, but to guide the city's response and to work with existing healthcare providers.

Tyer said previously the social worker hired to work with the police department would help lead the team of co-responders — clinicians who respond alongside police on calls that could involve mental health or substance use.

Pittsfield moves to hire social workers and co-responders to help people in mental health crisis Mayor Linda Tyer said “My personal timeline is right now," when it comes to building out the city's mental health response. Tyer said the city's hiring process slows things down a little bit, but that she hopes to have job postings for two licensed social workers advertised by next month.

“It’s not the only solution," Tyer told the Eagle this month. "We need a much bigger, broader community-based solution. It’s my hope that our two new social workers can help us build out that network, strengthen those relationships, so that we can be doing more beyond a co-responder program.”

During the recent 2023 budget process, Tyer secured $75,000 to fund the hiring of a licensed social worker to work within the city’s Health Department. Tyer said recently she believes the police department has enough grant money to cover the cost of hiring the social worker for the department.

The City Council and Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn agreed during the budget process that $250,000 in grant funds to the department would be repurposed to cover the cost of hiring of co-responders.

The board on Wednesday will review job descriptions and salary ranges for the new posts and make a recommendation to Tyer. The mayor will take that recommendation to the City Council for a final vote to create the positions and set salaries.

It's a quick turnaround to meet what Tyer set as her goal for the hiring. She told the Eagle this month she hopes to have job postings go live in early September.