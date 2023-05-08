Pittsfield water and sewer bills might be on the brink of a big rise — again

PITTSFIELD — A City Council vote in the coming weeks may mean that higher water and sewer bills could be headed down the pipe to residents.

City leaders say they need to increase water and sewer rates to curb unsustainable funding of the city systems and rising costs of the treatment business.

The proposed water and sewer rates for fiscal year 2024, which were delivered to the City Council ahead of their Tuesday meeting, would come out to another $12.87 a month in bills for the typical two-bedroom home on scheduled service and $9.33 a month for the typical four-person home with a water meter.

The proposal calls for water rates to increase 10 percent and sewer rates to increase 24 percent.

Over the course of the year, that’s a $154.44 increase — on the typical bill of $861.68 — for the scheduled service bill holder and a $112.02 increase —on the typical bill of $568.27 — for the metered bill holder.

Last year, the City Council approved a 10 percent water rate increase and a 12 percent sewer rate increase.

Where rates stand now Pittsfield's water and sewer rates come in two forms. Either a flat or "scheduled rate" or a rate based on a residential water meter. For fiscal year 2023 — which ends July 1 — residents on the schedule system pay about $271 in water and $303 in sewer bills for the first toilet in their home per year. Each toilet after that costs about $135 in water and $151 in sewer rates per year. Residents with a meter pay $1.96 in water and $3.60 in sewer bills per 100 cubic feet of water used. The city estimates that the typical person uses 52 gallons of water per day.

Ricardo Morales, Pittsfield’s commissioner for the department of public services and utilities, said proposed increases this year are absolutely necessary to keep up with quickly increasing costs of the water and sewer business, debt payments on recent major improvements to the city’s treatment plants and to meet state guidance on sustainable funding of the city’s water and sewer operations.

Morales writes in his letter to the council that the cost of chemicals needed for water and sewer treatment have increased somewhere between 23 and 220 percent. The cost for disposing of sludge is up 45 percent and utility costs for the city’s treatment plants are up 20 percent.

These costs are far higher than city leaders anticipated in 2015, the last time Pittsfield commissioned a study on the rates.

Catching up with those costs was one thing, but then the city decided not to raise water and sewer rates during the first two years of the pandemic. Morales told The Berkshire Eagle on Monday that’s “compounded” the amount of money the city needs each year to keep the water and sewer systems running.

“At the end of the day we have to provide clean water to our residents and we have to provide clean water back to the river,” Morales said. “What is being presented is what we need to provide at bare minimum — we’re not giving ourselves luxuries here.”

Throwing another wrench into the rate debate is how money has flowed in and out of the city’s water and sewer enterprise funds. The enterprise funds are special city accounts funded by residents’ water and sewer bills. The money that goes into these funds goes specifically back into the system residents are paying for.

Any money unused from the fund at the end of the year is considered “a retained earning” and stays in the enterprise fund essentially building out a rainy day pot of money for emergent needs or big projects in the water and sewer system.

Pittsfield has used these retained earnings to offset the cost of infrastructure improvements and operational increases.

“In a sense that rainy day fund has been used in these ‘rainy days,’ so to speak, to make up that difference,” Morales said.

City leaders have told the council before that relying on these earnings to cover water and sewer costs “is not sustainable in the long run.”

The commissioner said if the council approves these proposed rate increases, the water and sewer bills from the next fiscal year would help refill those enterprise accounts and keep the city from needing to make another major rate increase in the near future.