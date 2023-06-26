Pittsfield officials want to increase the police chief salary before launching a search. City councilors aren't convinced

PITTSFIELD — In order to recruit the best possible candidates for the police chief post, some officials believe that the city should sweeten the deal.
But members of a City Council subcommittee on Monday said it would take “more conversation” before they were ready to commit to such a plan.
With Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn set to retire in a matter of weeks, city officials they say there are changes that need to be made to the position before the search for a new full-time chief begins. Capt. Thomas Dawley will lead the department on an interim basis.
Mayor Linda Tyer, with support by Michael Taylor, the city's human resources director, recommended increasing the chief's pay and relaxing a decades-old residency requirement for the job. That request came before the city's subcomittee on ordinance and rules Monday night.
“Internally, the conversations that we've had with the police department and our management team — we know that this language somehow needs to change,” Taylor said.
But the councilors on the committee voted 3-1 against recommending the changes to the full council. Council Vice President Pete White was the lone vote in favor of the plan.
Opponents said they want more discussion with Tyer, the Pittsfield Police Department and city administrators before they would be convinced of the need for the changes. The subcommittee voted unanimously to table discussion of the residency requirement to the July 24 meeting.
Tyer's pay proposal calls for moving the chief’s position up a step in the city’s salary scale. This change would increase the range for the chief from between $115,214 and $149,778 to a salary range between $133,500 and $173,550.
Taylor said the change was necessary because the gap between the union negotiated patrol officers’ pay and the police chief position has narrowed as the city’s added additional compensation for language skills and other certifications for patrol officers.
By comparison, city police captains are set to make somewhere between about $88,400 and about $102,500 when then new fiscal year starts on July 1.
“It is important that the position is internally competitive and encourages current PPD staff to pursue advancement,” she wrote in the supporting documents filed with the proposal.
Taylor seconded that message, telling the subcommittee the goal was to make the pay competitive “externally and internally.”
Taylor compiled a list of police chiefs’ pay in 14 cities from around the state. The salaries range from about $139,500 in Lynn to about $240,400 in Chicopee. Though Councilor Ken Warren pushed back on that list saying the city's weren't similar in makeup or resources to Pittsfield.
Taylor said that the money for the increase was included in fiscal 2024 city budget. The council approved a police department budget of $14.3 million during a vote earlier this month.
Councilors said it was precisely because of the size of the budget and recent salary increases for city employees that they had a hard time supporting the request.
“If we have trouble recruiting, and that's explicit to us, I think that that will give us as a council more assurance that we're doing the right thing,” Councilor Dina Lampiasi said.
On top of more pay, the mayor proposed looser residency restriction for the position and the city's other public safety heads. Currently public safety managers must live within city boundaries. Under the new proposal these managers could live anywhere within a 20-mile radius of the city.
Taylor noted that there are staff in the department who would consider applying for the police chief position, though they are not city residents.
Councilor Patrick Kavey said changing the residency requirement raised several public safety questions for him including how the distance might impact the chief's ability to be on scene during an emergency.
Warren and Lampiasi also had questions about the connection the next department leader may or may not have to the community.
Lampiasi said that the residency requirement "helps to build a bond between that public servant and the community that they're serving."
"I do think that the public expects for the city employee or police chief for any other position, to live with the same restrictions or taxes or policies that they as a resident of that community are experiencing," she added.