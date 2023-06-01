Pittsfield paraprofessionals say the school district employed 'union busting' tactics in hiring staff through a contract agency

PITTSFIELD — The union representing Pittsfield Public Schools’ paraprofessionals says the district engaged in “union busting,” a mere month after negotiating a contentious new contract.

The Pittsfield Federation of School Employees has taken its complaint to the state’s Department of Labor Relations.

The complaint, filed in February, accuses the district of violating its contract with the union by using Georgia-based hiring agency BlazerWorks to fill 46 open paraprofessional positions in the district. The union became aware of the issue in October 2022.

District administrators told The Eagle that PPS used an existing contract with BlazerWorks from 2019 to begin hiring paraprofessionals, known as paras. Ann Marie Carpenter, the district’s director of human resources, diversity and inclusion, said the contracting picked up in August 2022.

Paras work alongside teachers to help educate special education students in substantially separate programs, integrated classrooms and kindergarten classrooms.

The district pays BlazerWorks between $50 and $55 an hour per employee. BlazerWorks sets the take-home amount for each worker individually, but the district does not know how much each staffer is paid. This contrasts with the going union rates of $17 to $24 an hour.

Walter Armstrong, the American Federation of Teachers field representative for the local union, said that decision was a “slap in the face” to union members.

The district, in its response to the union’s complaint, doesn’t deny using the agency but says that it did so only to provide state-mandated care for special education students and after posting the jobs itself.

The complaint process, which has been slowly building since February, boiled over into the public arena this week. Armstrong said that the paras decided to go public with their complaints after mediation between the district and union earlier this month came to loggerheads.

The dispute took center stage Tuesday night at the third budget hearing for the Pittsfield City Council. Dozens of members from the union came to the meeting in a show of support as former union President Sandra Amburn and Armstrong spoke to the now “adversarial” relationship between the union and district.

“The Pittsfield Public Schools’ paraprofessional staffing problem isn’t part of some national post-COVID event; it’s the result of two things: low wages and unsafe working conditions,” Amburn said.

Amburn described a litany of bad behavior — spitting, biting, punching, kicking and wrestling — that she said paras are subjected to every day. She said that the most recent contract, signed in September 2022, helped to bring wages over the state’s minimum wage.

A data request filed by the union showed that the district started the school year with 46 unfilled para positions. Superintendent Joseph Curtis told the council that the district currently has 67 unfilled positions in the 2023-24 school year.

Armstrong said that the district could have solved its “staffing crisis” with “good paying jobs with benefits.” He added that if the district had asked the union for help “we would have rolled up our sleeves and helped them find a solution.”

“To the paraprofessionals who work hard every day to educate the special needs children in Pittsfield, I say to you that these people do not value the work you do,” Armstrong said. “Every minute of your life that you give to them is one minute too long.”

In an interview with The Eagle on Wednesday, Carpenter said “we don’t want to do it this way either; we would much prefer to hire our own employees.”

City councilors pushed Curtis to respond to the allegations from the union as part of their decision making over whether or not to give preliminary approval to a $78 million school budget.

“These folks do incredible work and they need a reasonable wage that’s reflective of that at a different standard than what we’re offering,” Curtis said. He told the council that he and district officials were having difficulty settling on a pay raise they felt was sustainable, provided a living wage and attracted candidates to open roles.

The superintendent told the council that the district was prepared to roll in an existing $2,000 stipend for special education paras into those staff members’ salaries and add little more than a dollar increase to the hourly wage to bring the base pay for all paras to $20 an hour. Curtis said the district would pay for the raises with the currently budgeted money and hire fewer paras as a result.

Curtis said the offer “was not met with warm reception.”

Councilors encouraged the district to keep working on a compromise with the union before voting 8-3 to give preliminary approval to the district’s budget.

In a subsequent interview Wednesday morning, Armstrong noted that the union was engaged in what seems to be a lengthy process.

“The only thing that we have that resonates with the public is that we believe they used that money inappropriately,” Armstrong said. “They should have at least consulted with the union and told us what they were going to do before they did it. Now, they not only used taxpayer money to violate the law, but they’re using taxpayer money to defend that they violated the law because they paid their lawyer.”

Curtis said in an emailed statement on Tuesday that the district “is actively working with legal counsel to ensure a prompt resolution to this issue.” Curtis said he was unavailable for subsequent comment on Wednesday.

In its news release on the matter, the union said that it has filed a prohibited practice complaint, or unfair labor practice charge, with the Massachusetts Department of Labor Relations.

The complaint alleges that the district violated Massachusetts General Law on labor. In particular, the union alleges that the district failed to honor its mandate to bargain collectively in good faith with the exclusive representative: PFSE.

Litigation is currently ongoing. Armstrong said Wednesday that the complaint was filed in February and a mediation session was held on May 16. An in-person investigation from the Department of Labor Relations was held on May 8.

While both parties entered into mediation, the compromises stalled. The union will proceed with the labor relations process, which could take up to a year and half to resolve, Armstrong said.

The union is asking that the state issue a cease-and-desist order to the district, preventing it from contracting with the private firm. Armstrong said that would require all currently contracted staff to end their work in the schools, with the potential to be hired back as full-time employees.

Armstrong said the concerns were mostly with the district’s decision to spend this money without transparency with the union, and that it was not an efficient use of funds.

“This is about staffing,” Armstrong said. “This is about them using the money that they’re given to properly staff their buildings, and I don’t think they’re using that money responsibly.”