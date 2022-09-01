Mass resignation decimates Pittsfield's police advisory board. Its chairwoman blames constraints on its role

PITTSFIELD — All but one of the members of the Pittsfield Police Advisory and Review Board resigned in recent days after learning the board would not be able to review the result of the Pittsfield Police Department's internal investigation into the use of force in the fatal shooting of Miguel Estrella.

Former board Chair Ellen Maxon said that she, former Vice Chair Michael Feldberg, former Secretary Erin Sullivan, Dennis Powell and Marie Richardson tendered their resignation in an email to Mayor Linda Tyer, the Pittsfield City Council and police department.

Lt. Col. Thomas Grady, of the Berkshire County sheriff's office, who recently joined the board to serve as the law enforcement representative, is the last remaining member.

“My hope would be that the institutional pressures on forming a board like this would allow for important input from the community,” Maxon said in an interview Thursday. “I don’t know — well I do know, it doesn’t now. If you’re not going to allow for and take seriously input from diverse populations, then I would say why bother?”

The former chair said the members’ resignation email to the mayor was met with a short response. She hopes the City Council will look into the reasons for the resignations and speak with the former members.

In a board meeting Aug. 16, Maxon said she was "highly disappointed and shocked" to learn that the city solicitor's office had determined that the advisory board did not have the authority to review the police department's Force Investigation Report in the Estrella case. The city solicitor's office took that position because a formal complaint on the shooting was never filed with the police department.

The FIT report was later obtained by The Eagle through a public record's request and published in its entirety by the newspaper.

Estrella was shot and killed by a Pittsfield police officer March 25 after police were dispatched twice to his apartment building on Onota Street. Estrella had been injuring himself. Friends said he was suffering a mental health crisis.

Maxon, speaking Thursday with The Eagle, said when panel members realized they'd have no oversight on use of force investigations, "people were like 'Why are we doing this then?'"

Maxon, Feldberg and Sullivan were the last remaining members of the original group of citizens selected to serve on the board in 2019. The board was reconstituted in the wake of the police killing of Daniel Gillis. Gillis was shot in September 2017 after Pittsfield police were alerted that Gillis was threatening to harm himself.

"It turns out that the types of situations we were reconstituted for are not the types of situations we review," Maxon said. "That's crazy."

Maxon said that over her last three and a half years on the board, she’s realized that it’s not the board’s will that has been limiting to its scope and work. Rather, it’s the “institutional pressures and realities” around what the board can do, she said.

“There’s state law, public services laws, the police union — all of that affects what a review board can actually do,” Maxon said. She said in spite of this, there have been meaningful moments in the board’s recent work.

She highlighted the board’s role in pushing for the department to develop a policy governing how police interact with transgender people. The board suggested the policy to the department and then reviewed the version the department ultimately enacted in 2021.

She said the second accomplishment in her time on the board was giving the public a space to comment on the Estrella shooting, as it did in an April meeting. “I feel badly about not having that anymore.

This story will be updated.