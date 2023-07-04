Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn signs off in emotional ceremony

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

PITTSFIELD — To begin Tuesday’s activities at the grandstand, Pittsfield Police Chief Michael Wynn formally transferred his authority to interim Chief Thomas Dawley.

Wynn was visibly emotional as he stood relieved — he went on the police radio for one last call, notifying his colleagues that it was the end of his watch. Dawley then chimed in to say he’d take it from there.

The outgoing chief acknowledged the pomp and circumstance of the day — the recognition of his almost 30 years with the department, as well as his designation as grand marshal of the parade — made him emotional.

“It’s bittersweet,” he told The Eagle while walking the parade route Tuesday. “It’s a little overwhelming, I feel kind of distracted from keeping an eye on the crowd.”

Wynn said the Fourth of July transition of power was intentional.

“I actually count toward the personnel count for today," he said, "and if I didn’t work the parade, a younger officer would’ve had to.”

Still, he pointed out, Dawley is now in command, even though Wynn remains on the payroll until Saturday. “I’m turning all my equipment in today,” he said.

Pittsfield Mayor Linda Tyer said that though this transition of power has been talked about for months, “this is really a moment to recognize Chief Wynn’s nearly 30 years as a Pittsfield police officer.”

Wynn, a native of Pittsfield, had served 28 years on the local police force, having been promoted to acting chief in 2009 and to the permanent position in 2017.

Tyer has told The Eagle that Dawley, who earned his master’s degree in criminal justice from Boston University, has “outstanding academic credentials” and excelled as supervisor of the detective bureau. He joined the department in 2002.

He will serve on an interim basis until a permanent replacement is named by Tyer's successor. Her term expires in November, and she announced earlier this year that she will not seek reelection.