Should the Pittsfield police chief have to live in Pittsfield? City Council passes proposed ballot question to city solicitor

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

PITTSFIELD — Should employees in Pittsfield’s top public safety positions be allowed to live outside city limits? After a vote by the City Council Tuesday, Pittsfield politicians are one step closer to asking residents to answer that question for them.

Councilor Ken Warren used a portion of Tuesday night’s meeting to discuss his petition requesting the council place the following on the upcoming November ballot: Shall the city eliminate the restriction requiring certain public safety management positions to reside in the city?

Councilors voted unanimously to send that petition on to City Solicitor Stephen Pagnotta to review and reformat in a way that would make clear which positions would be impacted by the vote and what exactly a "yes" and "no" vote would achieve.

That question Warren’s petition proposes is one that, when it was posed two weeks ago to the council’s subcommittee on ordinance and rules, councilors decided to table rather than answer.

Mayor Linda Tyer recently sent a proposal to the council to drop a decades-old city requirement that the city’s public safety managers — the police chief, fire chief and commissioner of public works — live in Pittsfield city limits.

Tyer proposed that the ordinance requiring the public safety managers to be residents be changed to allow the employees to live anywhere within a 20-mile radius of the city.

That request, along with a separate request to increase the salary of the police chief position, came to the council’s subcommittee on ordinance and rules late last month.

While the subcommittee voted against recommending the salary increase, the residency requirement question was unanimously tabled in favor of having the mayor, Pittsfield Police Department and human resources director return to further explain the necessity of the change.

Tyer previously told The Eagle in an interview that she was considering removing the residency requirement for the police chief position in order to set the stage for the hiring of the city’s next police chief. Michael Wynn, who served as head of the department since 2007, retired last week.

Both the mayor and Wynn said changing the residency requirement would increase the candidate pool for the city.

Tyer selected Thomas Dawley to serve as the interim chief until the next mayor can begin the hiring process for a permanent police chief.

Warren said that after Tyer’s proposal came to the subcommittee, he did some research on the origin of the residency requirement. He said he found copies of city ordinances from 1947 that say that all members of the police department must be residents of Pittsfield.

“We have something that’s been around since 1947,” Warren said. “I would think that if you’re thinking of changing something, you’d want to at least see what the voters think.”

Warren said he was fine to tweak the wording of the question in whatever way the council saw fit.

“Either the voters want it or they don't,” Warren said. “I think that we should trust the voters and allow them to have a say.”

The councilors will still need to vote on whether they want the question, as worded by the city solicitor, to be placed on the ballot. That decision will be made at the next council meeting on Aug. 15.

Several councilors expressed reticence at taking the step of putting the question on an open ballot. Chief among them was Councilor Kevin Sherman.

“I have a philosophical issue with putting it in the ballot boxes only because of the ability to provide the arguments,” Sherman said.

Sherman said he didn’t want to see this question get the kind of treatment from voters that he’d seen of other ballot questions, where voters find themselves with little context or information to make a decision on voting day.

Some residents already know where they stand and made their opinions known to the council. Meg Bossong told the council that she’s against removing the residency requirement and wants it further extended to the rest of the police department.

Bossong said the residency requirement makes sure that those policing Pittsfield are a part of the community and are invested in it — financially and otherwise — and gave residents better ways to interface and request accountability of the department.

“There is no police advisory review board and when we had one, it was toothless,” Bossong said. “And frankly, at this point, the police chief's having to look us in the eye at Big Y is the only accountability measure that we have.”