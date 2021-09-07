CHESHIRE — A Pittsfield marijuana grower is eyeing Cheshire for a larger outdoor/indoor cultivation complex.
Mass Yield Cultivation wants to use 10 acres of a 100-acre parcel at 828 Wells Road, just south of Jenks Road, to initially establish an open-air facility that would cover about 33,000 square feet, or 3/4 of an acre, according to Mass Yield Cultivation co-founders Tim Mack and Sonia Orenstein Barile.
Mack is the owner of Berkshire Hydroponics and Orenstein Barile is an accountant by trade based in Lenox.
Pittsfield Realtors Craig Kahn and Jessica Wells own the property and are investors in Mass Yield Cultivation.
After the first cannabis plants are harvested from the outside, the developers would build several year-round greenhouses on the Cheshire site to complete the project.
Mass Yield Cultivation operates a 3,800-square-foot indoor growing facility at 8-12 Commercial St. in Pittsfield. Orenstein Barile tells The Eagle that Mass Yield Cultivation expects to harvest its first pot crop by the end of this year.
Orenstein Barile says the Cheshire proposal is in the preliminary stages, with more details about the project forthcoming.
Mass Yield Cultivation’s written proposal to the Cheshire Select Board noted that the land is zoned for agriculture and has an 800-foot drive to the site.
“Pushing the cultivation area to the back portion of the parcel will allow no visual access to the facility from the road or other abutters,” the developers wrote.
Mass Yield Cultivation and the Select Board are close to hammering out the state-mandated host community agreement, necessary for the developer to begin the state cannabis licensure process.
Typically, the agreement includes the town assessing an impact fee of 3 percent of gross sales. During the board’s weekly Tuesday meeting, the five-person panel discussed with Mass Yield Cultivation the possibility of delaying the payments the first few years to allow the business to establish itself.
While not personally a proponent of recreational marijuana, Selectman Mark Biagini Jr. said he is willing to welcome Mass Yield Cultivation to Cheshire.
“I want to see both the town and [Mass Yield Cultivation] benefit from this,” he said.