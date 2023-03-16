<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Pittsfield Public Schools adding school resource officers for Taconic High School, and Reid and Herberg middle schools

How safe are our schools? (copy 3-16)

Pittsfield Public Schools will add two new school resource officers to its roster, putting assignees into Taconic High School and Reid and Herberg middle dchools. Above, School Resource Officer Jessica Godfrey walks through the halls of Pittsfield High School in 2018. 

 EAGLE FILE PHOTO

PITTSFIELD — New school resource officers have been assigned to serve in two city schools, according to an email to the school community from Pittsfield Public Schools Superintendent Joseph Curtis.

Officer Izianna Degraffenried will be assigned to Taconic High School, and Officer Ansy Jumeau will be assigned a split position to Reid Middle School and Herberg Middle School. The two officers were interviewed by the Pittsfield police department, administrators from the respective schools and the district’s central office.

School Resource Officer Jessica Godfrey will continue in her role at Pittsfield High School.

A meet-and-greet with the new officers, plus principals from the schools and administrators, will be held at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Epicurean Room at Taconic High School. Curtis’ email included a Google form for families to indicate their attendance.

Matt Martinez can be reached at mmartinez@berkshireeagle.com.

News Reporter

Matt Martinez is a news reporter at The Berkshire Eagle. He worked at Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service, graduated Marquette University. He is a former Report for America corps member.

