In its last meeting of the year, Pittsfield's School Committee says goodbye to a seasoned member, and a recent addition

PITTSFIELD — The city's School Committee filled its final meeting of 2021 by reflecting on the work and impact of two departing members, as well as establishing changes for the committee meetings in the new year.
Here are three takeaways about Wednesday's meeting:
3. A change at the dais
The meeting marked the end of the terms of two members representing the old and new guard of the School Committee. Nyanna Slaughter ended nine months with the committee, and chair Kathy Yon ended 12 years with the group.
Slaughter was picked in May to join the committee, taking on the remainder of the term of former member Dennis Powell, who resigned in the wake of his disappointment with the superintendent-hiring process.
Slaughter appeared poised for a longer role on the committee, and she filed nomination papers in June to run in the recent municipal elections. But, by August, she had withdrawn from the race and stated that she would not accept another term with the committee.
"I want to extend my gratitude to Nyanna for stepping in and serving on the School Committee in a time when we needed you the most, " Mayor Linda Tyer said to Slaughter. "I really hoped I could change your mind about not accepting your election if you should win, because this place needs you; we need more women like you."
Members lauded the work Slaughter had done in pushing for greater engagement with community members, highlighting the experiences of students and staff of color and urging the district to take a deeper look at community experience with school resource officers.
2. Yon ends more than 50 years of education work
It was an emotional evening for Yon, who ended more than 50 years of education work with a final committee meeting.
Yon told the committee that she was not leaving the group by choice, but because of a series of events that caused her to miss the city's election deadlines.
She said she had been battling a health issue this year and was concerned about her ability to run in another election. She said in August that she received a good prognosis from her doctors but, by that point, she had missed the filling deadline.
"It has truly been an honor and a privilege to serve on the School Committee," Yon said. "Education has been my life's work. I believe in public education, I believe in Pittsfield and I believe in all of you."
Yon spent 39 years as a teacher in Pittsfield Public Schools and 12 years as a committee member.
1. Shorter meetings and a new order
The School Committee voted 6-1 to establish a time limit of three hours for future meetings and rearrange the meeting schedule so that public participation, committee member comment and new business top its agenda.
Vice Chair Dan Elias was the lone opposing vote, stating that he philosophically couldn't agree with any limit to the meeting of a public body and voicing his concern that the limit would dampen some of the most productive discussion.
The new limit still provides the committee with a caveat: The group is able to override the limit if a majority of the members vote to continue discussion. Several committee members said they hoped that the shorter meetings would help push important discussion to the subcommittee meetings, and increase public participation and local media coverage.