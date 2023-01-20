The decision to delay or close Pittsfield Public Schools due to weather is 'difficult at best,' says Superintendent Joseph Curtis

PITTSFIELD — Pittsfield Public Schools leaders are giving students and families a pass on absences Friday over slippery and snowy conditions across the city.

Superintendent Joseph Curtis emailed district families around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning letting them know about the attendance change for the day, but holding off on a districtwide early dismissal.

"If you need to dismiss your child out of concern for road conditions or kept your child home today for the same reason, your child’s school will consider the dismissal or absence excused," Curtis wrote in the email.

The superintendent advised families considering this option to send a note to their child's school citing the weather as the reason for their absence.

Curtis said that some of the heaviest snow came after he, the district's bus operations director and the city's highway superintendent had assessed the conditions around 5:30 a.m.

By 6:30 a.m. as morning commutes were beginning, snows increased from the anticipated 1 to 3 inches making for slippery roads.

"These decisions are difficult at best and impossible most times because of changing weather forecasts," Curtis wrote in his email to families.

The district decided to cancel all after-school activities Thursday afternoon leading up to the storm, but held off on any cancelations or activity delays on Friday. Curtis noted that the latest forecast called for temperatures to increase over the afternoon with snow switching over to rain.