Pittsfield Public Schools paraprofessionals are getting raises as part of a settlement between the union and district

PITTSFIELD — The salaries of paraprofessionals in the Pittsfield Federation of School Employees union will increase over the next two years thanks to a settlement between the union and district.

The settlement was accepted by the Pittsfield School Committee on Wednesday night.

Raises are just one part of an essentially three-part agreement between the union and district. The district has also agreed to stop use of any staffing agencies it had been using to fill para jobs in the district and to bargain with the district before contracting with a staffing agency in the future.

In return, the union has promised to drop its unfair labor practice complaint with the state’s Department of Labor Relations.

The deal comes just three months after union officials came before the City Council to disavow what it called “union busting” by the district.

Union representatives did not return a request for comment.

Paras work alongside teachers to help educate special education students in substantially separate programs and integrated classrooms.

The district used a contract that dated back to 2019 with a company called BlazerWorks, a George-based hiring agency, to fill open para positions in the district starting in August 2022.

District officials paid BlazerWorks to advertise and hire for open paraprofessional positions. The district then paid BlazerWorks between $50 and $55 an hour to have the new BlazerWorks employee work in the open position in Pittsfield schools.

BlazerWorks was in charge of dividing the hourly rate it received from PPS between the company’s fee and pay for the employees. District officials previously told The Eagle that they didn’t know how much each individual staffer was paid hourly.

Union officials learned about the district’s use of BlazerWorks for paraprofessional positions in October 2022. During this time, union employees were paid between $16.50 and $23.55 an hour depending on their place in the salary scale.

In February, the union submitted a claim with the DLR claiming that the district violated state labor laws by not honoring its mandate to bargain collectively in good faith with the union before hiring BlazerWorks.

As part of the complaint, the union says that the district filled 46 open para positions during its contract with BlazerWorks.

Representatives for the district told the state they had only used BlazerWorks in order to provide state-mandated care for special education students and only after posting the jobs itself.

Both sides said in June that attempts at mediation had stalled out. At the time, union representatives estimated that the litigation process over the state complaint could take up to a year and a half to resolve.

The new settlement agreement states that both sides signed the deal “in order to avoid the time and expense of litigation.”

New terms

Paraprofessionals are paid using a step salary scale. Each para’s pay is determined by their highest level of education and how long they’ve been with the district.

Under the settlement agreement, the base pay step of all paras will increase by $1.75 an hour for the 2023-24 school year. This increase represents anywhere from a 7 percent to 10 percent raise, depending on each para’s position within the pay scale.

In Pittsfield, paras that work in a substantially separate classroom with students who have been diagnosed with autism, Asperger’s syndrome, pervasive developmental disorders or students with whom paras are required to use “universal precautions” for hygienic safety receive a monthly stipend.

Under this new settlement, that stipend will be removed and instead replaced with an hourly salary rate that’s $3.25 greater than the existing salaries for the school year.

That means the base pay for paras who currently receive a stipend will now fall somewhere between $20.75 and $27.30 an hour.

Pay for the 2024-25 school year will increase by $0.75 an hour for every step in the salary scale.

“We are hopeful that with these revised salary schedules we will be able to attract employees to fill these important, legally-mandated positions providing services to students with special needs,” School Committee Chair William Cameron said before the committee unanimously approved the settlement agreement.