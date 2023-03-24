Pittsfield Public Schools outlines preliminary budget, asking for an additional $5.9 million for the upcoming school year

Pittsfield Public Schools will ask for an additional $5.9 million for the upcoming school year, with more than 80 percent of that increase going toward special education, vocational education and contract obligations.
Leaders from the schools this week presented the early budget to the Pittsfield School Committee, with department heads and principals stressing the necessity of some of the requests. This preliminary budget will be studied and analyzed at a number of future meetings, with the hope that it will ultimately be presented on April 26 for a final vote from the committee, Superintendent Joseph Curtis said.
The Pittsfield School Committee will meet for a public hearing on the budget at 6 p.m., Monday, March 27.
The extra $5.9 million represents an 8 percent increase in the budget over last year’s City Council appropriation. About $3 million of the increase is going to recently negotiated contract obligations for employees represented by the United Educators of Pittsfield, American Federation of Teachers, Pittsfield Educational Administrators Association and for non-bargaining employees.
Another roughly $1.4 million is earmarked for special education teachers and paraprofessionals, as well as five bus monitors and two board-certified behavior analysts.
Over half a million dollars will go toward additional spending for career and technical education now that Taconic High School has become a fully vocational school. That money will add three new teachers and three new paraprofessionals, as well as a coordinator.
The district is still working on adjusting to the termination of federal Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief spending at the end of the next school year. That money was meant to provide schools with assistance during the COVID-19 pandemic, with a focus on support roles to help students adjust after returning to school.
From that relief program, the district has just less than $4 million remaining, which will go toward a number of positions for literacy coaches, teachers of deportment and social-emotional learning.
Positions for six teachers of deportment across the schools were included for the budget, resulting in about $390,000 in salaries. In turn, six student support paraprofessional positions were removed, saving the district $210,000.
Candy Allessio, principal at Crosby Elementary School, presented statistics about the usefulness of teachers of deportment, explaining that Crosby’s creation of Room 30, a place students are sent for behavioral referrals, has been a dramatic benefit.
Allessio said students can be referred to Room 30 for a chance to calm down and get a break from whatever is bothering them. The teachers of deportment use a four-step process and work individually with students on what they need, she said.
“What this is really doing for us in our building is keeping our students in classrooms,” Allessio said. “They’re getting educated, they’re not spending a lot of time at home. As you can see, the intervention referrals are going up — and that’s what we want to see, because we want the chance to work with our students — and our suspension rate is going down.”
Kerry Light, principal at Conte Community School, advocated for her school to get two teachers of deportment, explaining the need to have two separate options, one for students from pre-kindergarten to second grade, and the other from third to fifth grade.
“Right now, they’re all in the same room together — imagine a fifth grader with a 3-year-old,” Light said. “If you have a 3-year-old who is in distress ... it could take hours to calm them down and a lot of one-on-one support.”
Members of the School Committee weighed in on the presentation of facts from district leaders, mostly remarking that they needed more time to digest the line items on the budget before commenting further.
Some, however, applauded the presentations on social-emotional learning needs from the pandemic.
“There are expenses that are real, and they’re 21st-century expenses, and they’re also just the right thing to do,” committee member Sara Hathaway said. “Building a culturally responsive school system is the right thing to do.”