School starts next week in Pittsfield. The status of a key labor contract is unclear after months of mediation

PITTSFIELD – Contract talks between the Pittsfield Public Schools and the union representing workers other than teachers and administrators have been delayed, with the first day of classes on Sept. 1 fast approaching.

The Pittsfield School Committee last week tabled discussion of possible agreements between the district and the Pittsfield Federation of School Employees, saying it had not received word the contracts were ratified on the union’s end.

The union represents bus drivers, cafeteria workers, secretaries, paraprofessionals and custodians within the school district, each of which have their own separate units.

Unions representing teachers and administrators at the schools have had their contracts approved already for the coming year.

William Cameron, the chair of the Pittsfield School Committee, said the committee placed the agreements on the agenda because members hoped to hear from the unions “at the 11th hour.” It’s the latest snag in a year-long process.

Both the unions and school district opted to enter mediation in April, after roughly eight months of little to no progress in negotiations. Since then, mediators have identified key issues to resolve and worked to get them addressed for the contracts.

However, the contracts remain unsigned.

Multiple attempt to reach the union for comment were unsuccessful.

Cameron declined to specify issues that have arisen during mediation, but said that employee compensation remained a key factor.

“Compensation is always an issue — and was in this case, as well,” Cameron said.

Cameron said it was unusual for negotiations to take this long, and that typically issues are resolved well ahead of a new school year.

Now, the School Committee may need to call a special meeting to get the agreements settled before students return.

“Getting these contracts ratified and in place is hugely important to the employees so they know how they’re going to be compensated,” Cameron said.

He said settling the talks would allow the district to offer a new range of salaries and recruit more competitively to fill open positions.