Pittsfield recorded two more West Nile virus mosquito samples this week. The disease is a threat throughout Berkshire County

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

PITTSFIELD — For the sixth time this summer, mosquitoes infected with West Nile virus have been found in Pittsfield. City officials alerted the public on Friday that two samples of mosquitoes collected on Aug. 30 at the Pittsfield Municipal Airport and Pittsfield Cemetery tested positive for the virus.

The new batch of infected mosquitoes was discovered as state public health officials increased the risk level for West Nile virus from low to moderate in more than half of the communities in Berkshire County.

To date, no human West Nile virus cases have been reported to the state. Though the increase in risk level from low to moderate levels means that “infection with WNV is likely or has already occurred” according to state definitions.

West Nile virus is often undetected in humans and the state’s guide on arbovirus — viruses caused by insects — says that about 80 percent of people infected with the disease will have no symptoms. About 20 percent of people who become infected with West Nile virus will have mild symptoms like fever, headache, body aches, nausea, or vomiting and less than one percent of infected people will have serious illness that can result in a coma, paralysis or death.

So far four communities besides Pittsfield have collected mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus. Richmond collected infected mosquito samples on Aug. 10 and 31. Otis and Tyringham each collected a positive sample on Aug. 16.

Sheffield has reported the second highest presence of infected mosquitoes collecting two West Nile-positive samples on Aug. 24 and additional samples on Aug. 30 and 31.

Each of the communities that have sent in positive samples to the state are part of the Berkshire County Mosquito Control Project — the regional organization focused on mosquito surveillance and control efforts. Each week the organization collects samples of mosquitoes from several areas in participating communities and sends them to the state for testing for a panel of mosquito-borne illnesses.

This year Chris Horton, the superintendent of the project, said the organization has already sent in over 500 samples to the state. The year before, only 350 samples were sent to the state over the entire season.

“This has been a very busy mosquito year,” Horton said. “The reason why there’s so many samples is because we’ve got so many mosquitoes and we ship based on what we catch and last year we caught a lot less mosquitoes.”

He state epidemiologists look at not only how many West Nile-positive mosquitoes are turning up but how many mosquitoes are being caught in general to determine the risk level of a community. Consistency in where positive mosquitoes turn up is also a factor.

In Sheffield, for example, Horton said pretty much all of the infected samples are coming from a similar location along the state line with Connecticut.

The surveillance data only shows part of the picture, Horton said. The data comes from the Berkshire County Mosquito Control Project which is currently only active in nine communities.

“We have Pittsfield and we have Sheffield but we don’t have Great Barrington,” Horton said. “So there’s things happening in those towns that nobody knows about.”

Horton said when infected mosquitoes turn up in a community, he turns to mosquito spraying. The project has conducted spraying in Sheffield along roads within a mile radius from each West Nile-positive mosquito sample. Similar sprayings have taken place in Otis and Tyringham with additional spraying scheduled in Richmond for next week.

In Pittsfield it’s a different story. The Pittsfield City Council opted out of mosquito control spraying in 2021. In August, Horton and the Pittsfield Board of Health came to the council asking the body to reconsider that vote out of concern over the public health risk. The council doubled down and decided, by a one vote margin, that they would stand by the 2021 decision.

Horton said that with the way the testing has trended in Pittsfield, he’d definitely want to spray. Horton said that the recent infected pool that the city said came from Pittsfield Cemetery was collected from essentially the same location as the first infected pool reported at Wahconah Park.

“[Infected pools at] different parts of the city, that’s not the greatest thing,” Horton said. “Repeat positives at the same location, that’s not a good thing. I don’t even know what to say because ordinarily I would want to go and spray those areas in a one mile radius around them but we aren’t doing that.”

Horton did have advice for how individuals can limit their risk of being bit by infected mosquitoes. When people are outdoors they should wear long sleeve shirts and long pants and apply EPA certified mosquito repellents. Mosquitoes are most active between dusk and dawn, so it's best to avoid outdoor activities during these times.

Public health officials also recommend looking out for any standing water — in places like unused pools, tires, bird feeders, clogged catch basins — and try to get rid of any water that mosquitoes could use to lay their eggs.

The final bit of advice — hope for a quick frost. Horton said mosquito season ends as soon as temperatures hit 28 degrees for several hours and the region gets a hard frost.