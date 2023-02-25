Pittsfield residents ask for safer streets in walkout after fatal crash on West Street earlier this month

PITTSFIELD — Brandon Belder has lived on West Street in Pittsfield for seven years and he has felt unsafe walking in his own neighborhood thanks to cars.
His daily errands to Big Y and CVS, an under 10-minute walk from his front door, have put him in danger hundreds of times. Belder thinks changes such as more lights and better policing are urgent.
That’s why he joined Saturday’s walkout at Dorothy Amos Park. The walkout was organized to ask for better pedestrian safety in memory of Shaloon Milord, who was killed earlier this month by a car.
Not even snow flurries and the 17-degree temperature could deter the nearly 20 people who showed up to the protest, organized by the grassroot organization Pittsfield Community Design Center.
Nick Russo, lead organizer of the design center, delivered a speech, sometimes made inaudible by cars speeding past on West Street.
He called attention to sections of West Street with lanes that are 15 feet wide, wider than the Massachusetts Turnpike’s lanes. “There’s a lot of extra space that makes it feel easier and safer to speed up,” he said.
Russo said there are some fixes that would be cheap to put in place. “When we do routine maintenance and repave roads, we can make them narrower. We can put high-quality markings on the pavement, set slower speed limits, change the signs, make better crosswalks with better lighting,” he said. Russo added that including slow down signs can also serve as a reminder and help reinforcement.
Ricardo Morales, the Commissioner of Public Utilities, said he is working on a plan and that changes are going to happen this year.
However, Morales said it won’t happen at once. “We have 60, 70 and 80 years of prioritizing motor vehicles over other modes of transportation, which puts everyone else in danger. Deconstructing those 80 years of road construction is going to be very difficult and we need to prioritize,” he said.
City Councilor Dina Lampiasi, who represents the ward West street is located in, was also present. “I drive on this intersection every day. I know we need to change,” she said. “I am a new parent. My daughter will be 1 year old in March. As a cyclist, I always experienced uncertainty [riding my bike]. Now as a parent, walking with a stroller gives me a new lens on that problem,” she said.
City Council President Peter Marchetti said that this West Street intersection had been discussed during previous campaigns and that he has been involved in the discussions to make it safer.
The design center has also created an online petition urging Pittsfield City Council to begin making short- and long-term changes that will make West Street safer for pedestrians. Since 2020, there have been seven traffic fatalities in Pittsfield.