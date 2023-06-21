Pittsfield residents laid out a litany of housing problems. The Affordable Housing Trust says all options are on the table

PITTSFIELD — When it comes to fixing Pittsfield’s housing problem, residents want city leaders to invest in projects that put the power in the hands of community members, set equity standards for new developers to meet, and invest in opportunities accessible to the city’s poorest residents.

Those were the main takeaways of a listening session hosted by the Pittsfield Affordable Housing Trust on Wednesday night in the cafeteria at the Conte Community School. About 30 or so residents accepted trustee Kamaar Taliaferro’s invitation to share their hopes and dreams with the commission.

While the six trustees at the meeting spent a portion of the time laying out their role and the source of their funding — to date about $500,000 in the city’s American Rescue Plan money and $125,000 from the city’s Community Preservation Act fund — the focus was on what the residents had to say.

Michael Hitchcock, a community organizer and co-founder of Roots & Dreams and Mustard Seeds, proposed the trust put its support behind cooperatively owned, newly built housing. The idea would be to give residents access to the stability and security of landlord-free housing without selling everyone on the standard of the single-family home.

His pitch was met with a resounding round of applause.

Other residents asked that if the trust decides to use its funds to support developer-funded projects, that it require the property owners take an equity-focused approach to renting — by waiving the credit score or criminal history disclosure requirement for an application or forgoing the request of first and last month’s rent with a security deposit.

Attendees also asked the trust to recognize the existing situations in the city that they say is making progress harder.

Maria Menaca, a community navigator for Central Berkshire Habitat for Humanity, said that she works closely with members of the city’s immigrant community as they work to establish a new life in the city. She said she regularly hears from immigrants who are facing high and sometimes predatory rental rates.

Michele Lydon, a resident of Essex Street, said she can’t understand why the city has a housing stock problem when countless vacant homes sit ready for rehab and new owners across Pittsfield.

“There’s been a house empty on Essex Street for about five years,” Lydon said. “The only ones living there are a new nest of birds.”

The vacant house stands in contrast to some of Lydon’s neighbors, who she says live three generations to a house, not by choice but by necessity.

“The youngest generation cannot move out because there’s no place for them to go,” she said. “They’re going to end up [moving out of] Pittsfield.”

Zach Durso has been homeless on and off again in the region since he was 15. He said he’s had all manner of housing experiences, from living in a two-bedroom attic apartment with 12 people, renting an office space on North Street as housing, having his own apartment, and now sleeping in a friend’s living room.

He said he’s tired of watching city leaders pitch lofty housing projects only to forsake more immediate, smaller-scale options like tiny houses or RVs.

“No matter how you lower what affordable housing is, there is no way in hell that I’m going to be able to find a place that I can afford on my $1,100 a month [social security disability insurance payment],” Durso said. “The price is not going down.”

He urged the trustees to keep an open mind when thinking about solutions.

Chair Betsy Sherman said the group is trying to do that. She said that while the group has acknowledged that building affordable housing buildings with fund dollars is likely out of reach, they haven’t ruled out any other options.

“We are looking at all the options,” Sherman said. “We’re not locked into single-family homes … and we certainly are not looking to price anybody out. We’re trying to make this as broad a net as possible.”