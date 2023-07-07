Pittsfield residents receptive to proposed changes to Holmes Road and West Street designed to calm traffic

Stay up to date on Berkshires news with Berkshires in Brief, our free daily newsletter

PITTSFIELD — The Berkshire Athenaeum auditorium drew a largely happy crowd Thursday night during a public meeting. Its subject: Traffic, specially what the city wants to do to calm it along Holmes Road and a large section of West Street.

“All of these changes make me feel so incredibly good,” Heather Topolski, a Crosby Elementary teacher said. “I want to say thank you — thank you for considering all the non-car drivers because I think [that] there are too many people in Pittsfield that just consider the people that drive cars and don’t consider others.”

The meeting, co-hosted by the city’s Department of Public Services and the recently created Pittsfield Community Design Center, served as a collaborative conversation between community members and city leaders for two projects focused on improving pedestrian safety.

Ricardo Morales, the city’s commissioner for public services and utilities, and Tyler Shedd, the city engineer, spent the two one-hour sessions walking residents through the block-by-block changes being proposed for West Street between Valentine Road and the intersection with Government Drive and Holmes Road between Dawes and Malcolm avenues.

City staff have been working with contractors Fuss & O’Neill to design a construction plan that at its heart will narrow traffic lanes on both Holmes Road and West Street and — city leaders hope — will slow traffic to make the streets more pedestrian friendly.

On Holmes Road, the plan is to create a raised crosswalk called a speed table between Dawes and Cambridge avenues with a rapid flashing beacon that will light up and alert drivers when a pedestrian hits a button on the beacon. Another raised crosswalk with a flashing beacon is proposed for just north of Strong Avenue.

Americans with Disabilities Act-compliant ramps will be added to the crosswalk that covers Sampson Parkway and so will a bike box that will allow riders to come to rest ahead of Williams Street and Holmes Road stoplight.

Bike lanes are a key part of how the city plans to slow traffic along both Holmes Road and West Street. In the Holmes Road project, the travel lanes — which currently span 12 feet with a three foot shoulder — will be subdivided by bike lanes. The new travel lanes will cover the existing width of the road but will give 10 feet to cars and five feet to bikers in either direction of traffic.

Bikers will be directed on to a shared use path for bikers and pedestrians as they head north on Holmes Road between Cambridge and Strong avenues. But riders and drivers will mostly be parallel on the roadway.

Residents at the meeting largely supported the proposed changes, though some asked the city to take a step further and add additional stop lights or stop signs. Neighbors along this section of Holmes Road said they fear for the safety of school children who cross the road on their way to and from nearby Egremont Elementary and Herberg Middle schools. They say it’s hard enough as a driver to anticipate what cars will do on the road filled with so many right-hand turns.

Morales said that based on the feedback from residents at the meeting, the city might be ready to embark on the next step for the project. The West Street, however, are a different matter.

Covering from the intersection of West Street and Government Drive to the outer stretch of the street and Valentine Road, the project proposes extensive changes spanning nearly a mile.

Like the Holmes Road proposal, city leaders plan to narrow travel lanes to between 10 and 11 feet wide. On West Street though, city officials are also proposing the elimination of dedicated turn lanes.

A rapid flashing beacon will be added to a crosswalk near Dewey Avenue on Government Drive. Proposed curb work will shorten pedestrian crossing distances and the turning radius on several off-street turns. The goal again is to encourage drivers to slow down.

City staff said these plans will continue to be revised at additional community meetings to be scheduled for later this month.

Both projects are included in the road paving contracts for this year and while the Holmes Road project may occur in this calendar year, Morales told the audience he doesn’t believe the project would occur before the next school year starts. The West Street project will likely take place in the following calendar year, Shedd said.