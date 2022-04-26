Pittsfield residents say 'never again' should a mental health crisis end in a police shooting. Some think body cameras could be the solution

PITTSFIELD — A petition calling on the city to equip police officers with body cameras was quickly referred to a subcommittee by the City Council on Tuesday night, but community members still had plenty to say on the matter.
Members of two families who have lost loved ones spoke out in hopes of making sure that a mental health call never again results in a death at the hands of Pittsfield Police.
“If the police are given funds to adopt programs that help people in crisis and prevent more tragedies from happening — like the Hub model and the co-responder program and the purchase of less lethal weapons — how is it that people are still dying?” said Elina Estrella. “Where’s the accountability when every action has the same result?”
Estrella is the older sister of Miguel Estrella, who was shot and killed by Pittsfield Police officers on March 25. Miguel’s girlfriend called 911 twice that night to report that her boyfriend was in the midst of mental health crisis and needed help.
During the second visit to the couple’s apartment, officers twice tried to subdue Miguel with a Taser, and then fatally shot him after officers say he failed to follow police orders and “advanced” on them while holding a knife.
Miguel’s death shares a tragic similarity to the death of Daniel Gillis in September 2017. Gillis was in the throes of a mental health crisis when his girlfriend, Jacqueline Sykes, called 911 to ask for help. Police shot and killed Gillis as he held a knife.
“My nephew died September 2017 and then we had to go through the same thing with their family,” Gillis’s aunt, Elizabeth Halla said gesturing to the Estrella family members siting in the front row of council chambers.
“Something went wrong more than once — several times in this city and we need to fix it,” Halla said. “We don’t need anymore broken hearts; we need a community that will come together and help fix it.”
What exactly that fix looks like was a strong topic of debate. Many of the residents who gathered at City Hall challenged the council to fund and require body cameras for Pittsfield Police.
“I fully believe that Danny was murdered in cold blood and that if the police had body cameras, someone would have been held accountable,” Sykes said. “I believe if they had body cameras we would have had a different outcome.”
“Everyone can benefit from this [petition],” Sykes added. “Not only the police, but everyone in the community.”
Local attorney Rinaldo Del Gallo, who submitted the petition for body cameras to the council, said “clearly body cameras are not a fix all or panacea,” but argued that adding the technology to the police department would go a long way to “preserving truth.”
“Sometimes it does lead to a prosecution, and sometimes it does lead to a police officer being vindicated, but that’s what happens when you preserve truth,” Del Gallo said. “I’m for truth, and [body cameras are] an invaluable tool; admittedly, an imperfect tool.”
The petition was referred to the council’s Ordinance and Rules subcommittee for consideration, a process that could delay any vote by several weeks.
Other community members are less confident in the effect body cameras will have on police practices. Instead, some argued, requiring body cameras would only serve to increase the budget of police department.
“There’s seems to be no limit to the amount of money this body is willing to spend on equipment for the Pittsfield Police Department,” Meg Bossong said. “Not one item of which prevents any of the things that happened to Miguel, that happened to Danny Gillis or that have happened to any of the other people who are suffering in this city.”
Residents pushed the council to invest energy into funding unarmed and dedicated mental health professionals who could respond directly to mental health emergencies, separate and unconnected to the police department.
Helen Moon, a community organizer and former Ward 2 councilor, challenged the council to consider what measures would have helped Miguel Estrella.
“With an overburdened and under-resourced mental health system, Miguel’s mental health crisis was a death sentence,” Moon said. “That is a failure our city cannot afford to ignore.”