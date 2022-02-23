Pittsfield residents encouraged to plan ahead and secure their special event permits for 2022

PITTSFIELD — City officials are encouraging residents looking to plan or host an event in the city this year to get ahead in the process and apply for a special event permit.
Permits are required for any activity that affects the normal use of city property, like parks, playgrounds, beaches, fields, buildings, public streets or the right of way.
Anyone planning special events like a block party, parade or festival must submit a special event permit application and $25 application fee at least 45 days before the event. The permits are good for up to a year in advance of the event.
“City staff have worked hard to streamline the special event website, making the process simple and easy to understand,” Becky Manship, recreation and special events coordinator, said in a news release. “We’re always available to provide more details and answer questions about whether something is or is not a special event.”
Applications and information about the permit process can be found on the city's website, cityofpittsfield.org, under the "Special Event Permit Application" tab. Manship also is available to answer any questions about the process, at 413-499-9371.